Elden Ring Is Not the Only FromSoftware Game Getting a Movie

The Elden Ring movie is not the only cinematic adaptation of a FromSoftware title moving forward, as a new update indicates that a long-rumored Bloodborne film is still in the works. According to insider Daniel Richtman, the movie adaptation of the gothic horror classic is still being developed behind the scenes at Sony, with the studio actively searching for a director to helm the project. This report provides the first major sign of life for the project in some time. It follows the recent announcement that A24 is developing an Elden Ring movie with director Alex Garland, a move that sets a high creative bar for how FromSoftware’s beloved games are adapted.

Insider Richtman has been sharing information on a potential Bloodborne film for several years. In November 2023, he reported that the movie was in the works at Sony Pictures with producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers) and writer Darren Lemke (Shazam!) attached. Later, in February 2024, Richtman claimed the project was moving forward with horror director Adam Wingard (Godzilla x Kong, Blair Witch) set to helm the film and Bill Skarsgård (It, The Crow) eyed for the lead role. To date, none of these rumors have been officially confirmed by Sony or any other official source, and the project remains unannounced. As such, any information from Richtman must be taken with a grain of salt.

The latest update from Richtman, claiming an active director search is underway, suggests a potential shift in the project’s status behind the scenes. It is possible that earlier attachments did not materialize or that the studio is re-evaluating its creative direction. The rapid progress of the A24-produced Elden Ring film, which has already found its director and is in the middle of casting talks, could be a motivating factor for Sony. With its competitor moving forward decisively on a similar high-profile FromSoftware property, Sony may now feel pressure to solidify its own plans for Bloodborne and finally move the long-gestating project into a more concrete phase of production.

Bloodborne Remains a FromSoftware Masterpiece

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Bloodborne is an action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 in 2015. Upon its release, the game was met with widespread acclaim, with many critics and players hailing it as one of the greatest video games ever made. It is praised for its challenging and aggressive fast-paced combat, intricate level design, and, most notably, its masterfully crafted horror atmosphere. The game distinguished itself from FromSoftware’s other titles by trading dark fantasy for a unique blend of Victorian-era gothic horror and Lovecraftian cosmic dread, establishing a unique identity that has cultivated a large and passionate fanbase in the years since.

The narrative of Bloodborne is rooted in themes of ambition, faith, and the terrifying consequences of seeking forbidden knowledge. The story takes place in the decaying city of Yharnam, famed for its miraculous healing techniques that use blood from ancient creatures. However, this reliance on an otherworldly blood source has unleashed a plague that transforms the populace into horrific beasts, prompting a group of Hunters to emerge and hunt down the transfigured monsters.

One of Blodborner’s most compelling aspects is its slow pivot from gothic horror to cosmic dread. What begins as a story about hunting monsters gradually reveals that the city’s problems are a symptom of its contact with the Great Ones, incomprehensible cosmic entities whose very existence shatters the human mind. These themes offer a rich foundation for a cinematic adaptation. A film could explore the seductive allure of power and knowledge, following a protagonist who is forced to question whether survival is worth the cost of their sanity. In addition, a Bloodborne movie has the potential to be a deeply philosophical horror film about the terrifying scale of the universe and humanity’s insignificant place within it.

