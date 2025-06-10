Elden Ring Nightreign Update Makes Libra Less Annoying

Elden Ring Nightreign got a new set of patch notes today which took aim at one boss in particular: Libra, Creature of Night. Also known as the “Equilibrious Beast,” Libra is the goat-like boss that spams Madness-inducing attacks and, more frustratingly, jumps and teleports around the arena faster than some Nightfarers can keep up with during his boss fight. He’s still going to be doing that after this update, but thankfully, some of his more annoying traits have been taken care of.

That’s thanks to one line in the brief set of patch notes that says a big was fixed where Libra “would repeatedly perform some actions.” Nightreign anecdotes since launch detailed boss fights where Libra would keep jumping around the arena over and over again and would become stuck in a loop of the same attack after becoming enraged. Other players encountered versions of Libra that just wouldn’t move at all which was much easier to deal with but still obviously unintended. This Nightreign patch will presumably fix both of those problems.

Outside of boss fights, you can also find Libra during normal expeditions as a merchant, but only if the game cooperates. Finding him is essential to one part of the Guardian’s Remembrance run, though Libra had a tendency to not spawn at all sometimes. This same update also fixed that, so Libra’s been taken care of in and out of Night 3 battles.

Play video

The full patch notes for Elden Ring Nightreign‘s latest update can be found below:

Elden Ring Nightreign Patch Notes Version 1.01.2

Fixed a bug where the Passive Effect “Add (Magic/Lightning/Holy) to Weapon”, when applied to a Bow, made the Physical attack power higher than expected.

Fixed a bug where some non-direct attacks of specific weapons’ skills would inflict the attribute attack power and status ailment of the weapon.

Fixed a bug where weapons with the “Projectile Damage Drop-Off Reduced” Passive Effect were not included in the loot pool of chests and felled enemies.

Fixed a bug where the Demon Merchant would not appear when some conditions were met during the Personal Objective “Find the Demon Merchant in Limveld” of Guardian’s Remembrance.

Fixed a bug where Libra, Creature of Night would repeatedly perform some actions.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to become unstable under some circumstances during the battle against Adel, Baron of Night.

Fixed a bug where it was not possible to rescue a player who was near death after being grabbed by Wormface’s grab attack.

The first update for Elden Ring Nightreign was a bit secretive in its changes given that it was the day-one patch, but the one after that focused a bit more on balance changes. Now that the need for those has quieted and players are starting to master their Nightfarers, we should expect updates like today’s to stamp out bugs more frequently until players discover some new game-breaking tech that needs fixing.