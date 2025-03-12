10 Soulsborne Bosses We Hope to Fight in Elden Ring Nightreign

When Elden Ring Nightreign was officially announced at The Game Awards in 2024, fans were surprised to see a few non-Elden Ring bosses seemingly teased for the upcoming multiplayer game. Fans quickly spotted what looked like The Nameless King from Dark Souls 3 and The Duke’s Dear Freja from Dark Souls 2. If developer FromSoft is going to dip back into its back catalog for Nightreign bosses, there are quite a few we’d love to see return for one reason or another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the 10 Soulborne bosses we want to come back in Elden Ring Nightreign:

Twin Dragonriders, Dark Souls 2

We’ll admit that this entry is based simply on how annoying the Twin Dragonriders were when we first came across them in Dark Souls 2. Once you figure out the gimmick, the duo isn’t too difficult. However, getting to make quick work of them with a few buds in Nightreign would be sweet revenge.

Starscourge Radahn, Elden Ring

The Radahn boss fight feels larger than life when you come across it in Elden Ring. The setup is incredible and having access to several summons makes it feel like an MMO-style raid. If FromSoft beefed the big boy up even more and turned into a real raid for Nightreign, fans would love it.

Sister Friede, Dark Souls 3

Sister Friede is one of the tougher fights in the Soulsborne franchise. If you look through fan forums, you’ll quickly notice how many people had to put DS3 down for a bit after repeatedly dying to her scythe. Plus, Father Ariandel joins her in the second phase. Even when you take down her combined health bars, the fight isn’t over. Having a buddy or three for this war of attrition would make things more manageable.

Maneaters, Demon’s Souls

The thought of teaming up with three friends and finding a Maneater or two from Demon’s Souls on a tiny bridge is exactly the kind of joke fight we’d love to see used sparingly in Nightreign. The actual boss isn’t too punishing but the bridge is one of the tougher bosses in the game.

Orphan of Kos, Bloodborne

Orphan of Kos has a suite of fast-paced, combo-filled attacks. He’s also the final boss in Bloodborne‘s DLC, making him the last fight most players will attempt. His speed should make him a formidable opponent if FromSoft gives him a larger health pool and a few new attacks.

Ornstein and Smough, Dark Souls

Ornstein and Smough are one of the toughest gatekeepers in the series. Unlike several bosses on this list, they are mandatory if you want to finish Dark Souls. On top of that, they’re the most iconic 1v2 fight in the Soulsborne franchise. Godskin Duo and others have built on this original, but Ornstein and Smough are the foundation for those styles of fights.

Fume Knight, Dark Souls 2

When Dark Souls 2 was relatively new, FromSoft revealed metrics that Fume Knight had won nearly 93% of its fights, making it one of the hardest fights in the franchise thus far. Compared to modern fights, he might not be that bad, but it would be fun for Nightreign to acknowledge that history and give fans a buffed-up version of Fume Knight.

Demon of Hatred, Sekiro

Including any Sekiro fight was going to be tough because that game’s mechanics are so different from everything else FromSoft makes. Thankfully, Demon of Hatred is such a throwback to classic Dark Souls games that it slots in nicely. Fights against the Guardian Ape and Isshin might be more memorable, but Demon of Hatred is the easiest to bring over.

Ludwig, The Accursed/Holy Blade, Bloodborne

Like Orphan of Kos (and most Bloodborne bosses), Ludwig is incredibly aggressive. He’s also absolutely massive. If FromSoft can include Bloodborne bosses, Ludwig would make a great field boss in Nightreign.

Darkeater Midir, Dark Souls 3

On a similar note, Darkeater Midir fits in well with all the dragon battles in Elden Ring. Plus, the NPC you can summon in Dark Souls 3 almost makes the fight harder due to how he reacts to his ranged attacks. Thankfully, you and your friends can take turns tanking Midir to hopefully bring down the difficulty on one of DS3‘s strongest foes.