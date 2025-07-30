Elden Ring Nightreign Deluxe Edition Costs Less Than the Base Game in New Sale

A Walmart promotion for the Elden Ring Nightreign Deluxe Edition is selling copies to fans for as little as $25. The base edition of Elden Ring Nightreign normally retails for $39.99, with the Deluxe Edition typically costing $54.99. As word has spread, these game copies appear to be selling out quickly, so anyone interested in investing in the Deluxe Edition will need to act quickly.

The Deluxe Edition of the game comes with extra goodies for Elden Ring fans that hold their value even at full price, even more so at this highly discounted rate. Features of the Deluxe Edition include:

The base game

Additional DLC

Extra playable characters and bosses

Digital Art Book

Mini Soundtrack

The additional content is not exclusive to the Deluxe Edition and will eventually be available to all players once Elden Ring Nightreign releases more DLC. The release date for the DLC is currently expected in Q4 2025. However, even if someone is not interested in pre-paying for DLC content, the lower price of admission makes it an excellent bargain.

According to a quick search, PlayStation 5 copies of the Deluxe Edition may have already sold out, leaving only the Xbox Series copies available at the discounted price. It’s difficult to predict how long the sale or supplies will be available, but fans shouldn’t worry if they happen to be too late. Earlier this year, players reportedly were able to pick up a PlayStation 5 copy of the base game for under $20, so a chance to play the game at a discounted price will likely happen again.

Fans of Souls-like games are missing out if they have not tried out this multiplayer-enabled version of the Elden Ring formula. With the ability to take on challenges solo or with a group of 3 players, the game quickly rose in popularity among FromSoftware fans.

After releasing in May of this year, Elden Ring Nightreign skyrocketed to the top of gaming sales charts. According to Mat Piscatella of industry analyst firm Circana, Nightreign was the top-selling PlayStation 5 and Xbox title during Q2 of 2025.

Here are the Q2 2025 US best-selling title rankings for PlaySation (revised from yesterday, oops), Xbox and Nintendo platforms. Ranked on dollar sales, physical and digital from participating publishers (see my pinned).Apologies for the error in the chart I posted yesterday. Good eyes, internet. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-07-30T15:10:37.996Z

Last week, the official Elden Ring X account celebrated passing the 5 million copies sold milestone for Elden Ring Nightreign. This number was boosted by a strong start, with the game having sold over 2 million copies on its first day.

The Elden Ring spinoff game remains strong to this day as it consistently attracts tens of thousands of concurrent players at any given time. A new update for Elden Ring Nightreign, expected at the end of the month, was recently delayed after a tsunami warning originating in the Pacific Ocean.

After the new update drops, which will feature an upgraded Everdark Sovereign boss, it is expected that player numbers will shoot up even more. Players have waited nearly a month for a new boss to drop, and this additional delay makes it feel like that goalpost just keeps moving.

What are your thoughts on Elden Nightreign and its upcoming content? If you missed out on the sale, don’t worry! A similar sale is likely to happen again, so stay tuned for future pricing updates on your favorite titles.