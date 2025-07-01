One of Elden Ring Nightreign’s Most Annoying Bosses Gets Stronger This Week

Elden Ring Nightreign players may want to freshen up on their bow skills. Developer FromSoftware is amping up the difficulty of one of its most annoying bosses in just a few more hours. The Expedition Sentient Pest, which is where players fight Gnoster, Wisdom of Night, is receiving an Everdark Sovereign version. Like previous Everdark Sovereigns, players will need to defeat the normal Gnoster, Wisdom of Night in order to play the upcoming harder version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post from the official Elden Ring account, it features an image of the challenging duo, as well as when Elden Ring Nightreign players can participate in the Everdark Sovereign version of the Sentient Pest. The best part is players won’t have to wait long at all. The Sentient Pest Everdark Sovereign will be available tomorrow, July 2nd, at 6 P.M. PT/9 P.M. ET. Like previous Everdark Sovereigns, once players defeat the original version of the boss, the harder version will appear at the bottom of the Expedition list from the Roundtable Hold.

Dark whispers echoes from the Night's wings.

Let the flames of redemption burn away its somber influence.



The Everdark Sovereign version of the Sentient Pest will land in Limveld on July 3, 2025 at 03:00 CEST | 18:00 PDT (2/7) | 10:00 JST. pic.twitter.com/NB81SBcklg — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) July 1, 2025

As of right now, Everdark Sovereigns are temporary. So, players who want to take a stab at the more challenging version of Gnoster, Wisdom of Night will want to put aside some time this week, as they typically go away after seven days. Typically, another Everdark Sovereign replaces the previous one, but it has not been confirmed whether that will be the case next week. Additionally, if there is another Everdark Sovereign, it is unknown which boss will get the difficulty boost.

Although Sentient Pest’s Gnoster, Wisdom of Night is among one of the most annoying bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign, dedicated players seem to be looking forward to the challenge. In a Reddit thread from the Nightreign subreddit, fans have expressed their excitement for the upcoming fight.

“I’m looking forward to starting this fight in the second phase where I expect to be steam rolled by the choo choo train attack. That’ll be swell,” writes Reddit user vgman94.

“Oh lord have mercy,” writes another Reddit user, Eggsandwich04. “This is the one boss that I genuinely struggle with if I’m not using ironeye. Still excited for it!”

“Oh this piece of garbage,” writes Reddit user Rulz45. “Let’s go though!”

When Elden Ring Nightreign launched earlier this year, it received somewhat favorable reviews. According to the review aggregate site Metacritic, it received an average score of 77 across 85 critic reviews. In our review, we gave the multiplayer focused FromSoftware game a 4.5 out of 5.

“Elden Ring Nightreign already has a phenomenal foundation, and an online-focused game like Elden Ring Nightreign should be the pinnacle of FromSoftware’s post-launch support, so I’m more excited for the future of Nightreign than I have been for any of FromSoftware’s games before it,” reads our review.

Elden Ring Nightreign is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Are you excited for the Everdark Sovereign version of the Sentient Pest boss Gnoster, Wisdom of Night? Let us know all your thoughts about Elden Ring Nightreign in the comments below.