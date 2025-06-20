Elden Ring Nightreign Strategy Guide Is Here To Help You With Those Bosses

The new Elden Ring spin-off, Elden Ring Nightreign, released a few weeks ago, and if you’re having trouble with the depth and intensity of the game then we’ve got just what you need. The official Elden Ring Nightrein Strategy Guide went up for pre-order today, and it will be the ultimate resource for fans who are looking to beat every boss and collect every skill. The new book includes in depth explainers on the game’s systems, items & equipment, bosses, and lore, meaning this strategy guide can set you up for the best Elden Ring playthrough.

The Elden Ring Nightreign Official Strategy Guide is about 400 pages, hardcover, and includes multiple Nightfarer Art Prints and full-color artwork. You can pre-order it here on Amazon now priced at $44.99 with an release date of September 30th. It might get a small price drop between now and then, but Amazon pre-order customers will automatically get it. Read on for more details about the book followed by info on a deal for the game itself.

Elden Ring Nightreign Official Strategy Guide / Arrives September 30th Pre-Order on Amazon

400 Pages

Hardcover

Nightfarer Art Prints

Complete Nightfarer Remembrance Dialogue

Full-color Artwork

In-depth gameplay systems explainer

Details all Nightfarer classes

Fully illustrated maps of Limveld

Complete Bestiary

Complete Item, Gear, and Crafting Catalog

The official description for the book reads: “Hold Back the Night… FromSoftware’s ambitious multiplayer rouge-like presents a brand-new challenge. The night itself is the enemy, and as it inches closer, you’ll race to gain the power to defeat the foes that lie in wait. Future Press’ Official Companion Guide for Elden Ring Nightreign is an essential resource for anyone who dares to enter Limveld. Whether you’re doing so for the first time or the hundredth, you’ll find it an utterly invaluable companion along the way.

This meticulously crafted guide delves deep into the enigmatic world of Nightreign, offering unparalleled insights into its dynamic mechanics. Mastering Nightreign requires striking a delicate balance between careful teamwork and gaining synergistic power as quickly as possible. This premium hardcover book highlights every way in which you can tip this balance in your favor.”

If you have yet to experience the new Elden Ring Nightreign, Fanatical is currently offering the game for PC (Steam) at a discount. The Standard version is currently being offered for $35.99, while the Deluxe can be purchased for $48.39, down from $39.99 and $54.99, respectively. Purchasing the deluxe version will get you the game, additional DLC, additional playable characters and bosses, and the digital artbook & mini soundtrack. Ordering the game from Fanatical also gets you a redeemable Steam code and 5% off your next purchase. Head here to check out the listing on Fanatical.