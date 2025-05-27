Elden Ring Nightreign Trailer Shows Off More Bosses & Final Class

FromSoftware has released a new trailer for Elden Ring Nightreign, showcasing many of the Nightfarer classes, including the Revenant, and multiple bosses. The Revenant is an exciting class that was revealed later in Elden Ring Nightreign’s marketing. This class acts as a summoner, as seen in this trailer. Deciding on a class to play will be tough, but the Revenant is a unique class thanks to its different mechanics involving summoning and its harp weapon. Fans do not have long before Elden Ring Nightreign launches as it drops this week on May 30th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While players got a look at the Revenant, many new bosses were shown off during this latest trailer for Elden Ring Nightreign. One that stood out, in particular, is the duo boss featuring a spectral moth and a giant crab. Multiple dragons and humanoid bosses were seen as well. The focused cooperative nature of Elden Ring Nightreign will bring a new spin to the Soulslike genre, which has typically featured some multiplayer aspect.

Play video

The Revenant is one of eight Nightfarers in Elden Ring Nightreign. These also include the Wylder, shown prominently in this trailer, Guardian, Duchess, Recluse, Ironeye, Raider, and Executor. Each class offers different ways to play the game, though players will be able to alter and customize these. Those who plan to play with others may want to coordinate their class choices to better conquer this difficult title.

The new bosses look incredible and will join the Dark Souls bosses already revealed. Some Elden Ring bosses are returning as well, meaning players can expect both old and new bosses. Even returning bosses will likely see some changes, so veterans of the Elden Ring series can still expect something new.

Elden Ring Nightreign releases on May 30th and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.