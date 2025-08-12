Elden Ring Patch Notes Revealed For Extensive New Update 1.02.1

Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have today released update 1.02.1 for Elden Ring Nightreign. Since launching only a few months back, Nightreign has been quick to receive a litany of different updates. Many of these previous patches have resolved various bugs, while others have been aimed at tweaking certain mechanics and systems tied to specific character classes. Now, this trend has continued with Elden Ring Nightreign’s newest update, with those on PS5 getting one specific tweak that hasn’t been seen on other platforms.

Downloadable now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, patch version 1.02.1 for Elden Ring Nightreign is primarily aimed at fixing different bugs that players have come across in the co-op action game. Most of these bugs are tied to certain enemies, while one is associated with the UI for those playing on PS5.

Other than this, the only other overhaul that has been made with this Nightreign update is tied to the “Storm Ruler” skill. In short, FromSoftware has now buffed Storm Ruler by reducing the time it takes to charge while also increasing its attack power. As such, those looking to use Storm Ruler should find it to be far more effective than it was previously.

To get a look at all of the changes in this new Elden Ring Nightreign update, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

Balance Adjustments

Increased the performance of the skill “Storm Ruler” Reduced the time to charge the storm effect Increased the speed of the blade unleashed by the attack Increased the attack power when not charged with the storm



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where, under certain conditions, using dropped items would prevent any actions other than moving and camera operation.

Fixed a bug where effects triggered by successful guards would not activate for certain guard actions.

Fixed a bug where target lock would immediately be released on eggs or insects parasitizing the player character when Duchess’s Ultimate Art “Finale” effect is active.

Fixed a bug where some attacks by Everdark Sovereign “Maris, Fathom of Night” would cause stagger damage when negated with the Executor’s Skill.

Fixed a bug where, under certain conditions, the relic effect “[Executor] While Character Skill is active, unlocking use of cursed sword restores HP” would not activate.

Fixed a bug where the skill “Storm Ruler” could be used without consuming FP by specific steps.

Fixed a bug where the damage dealt to enemies by the passive effect “Frostbite Produces a Mist of Frost” was higher than intended.

Fixed a bug where using a Flask would not heal the player’s own HP when equipped with relics that have the effect “Flask Also Heals Allies”.



Note: We have identified a bug where healing is not distributed or the amount of healing distributed changes for allies who have acquired the passive effect “Gradual Restoration by Flask.” This will be fixed in a future update.

Fixed a bug where the displayed effect value of “Extended Spell Duration” differed from the actual effect value.

Fixed a bug where the color of effects generated by certain Passive Effects was different than intended.

Fixed a bug where some attacks of the Everdark Sovereign, “Caligo, Miasma of Night,” would not hit playable characters.

Fixed a bug where the framerate would drop during battles with Everdark Sovereigns “Caligo, Miasma of Night” and “Maris, Fathom of Night” under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug where the number of displayed relics did not match the actual number shown when sorting by “Order by Size” or “Order by Color” in the Relic Rites menu.

Fixed a bug where certain relics could not be equipped when using specific filter functions in the Relic Rites menu.

Fixed a bug where, under certain conditions, audio may not play correctly.

Fixed a bug where continuous use of Sorceries and Incantations would degrade game performance for other players.

Fixed a bug where activating certain passive effects or continuous use of Sorceries and Incantations could impact network stability.

Corrected some texts in Brazilian Portuguese.



Only for PS5 Bug Fixes