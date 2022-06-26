New Elden Ring Updates Teased by FromSoftware Boss

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has teased that its still not done updating its mega-popular action-adventure game. At the time of this writing, Elden Ring hasn't received a new patch since the early part of June when update 1.05 was let loose for all platforms. And while FromSoftware has been good about pushing out routine patches since the game's launch back in February, some fans have continued to wonder how long Elden Ring will be supported. Luckily, thanks to a new statement from studio boss Hidetaka Miyazaki, it sounds like FromSoftware still has a lot left in store for the title.

In a recent conversation with 4Gamer.net, Miyazaki was asked about what FromSoftware intends to do next with Elden Ring now in the rearview mirror. And while Miyazaki briefly touched on the unannounced games that the studio is developing, the longtime director made clear that more game updates for Elden Ring are also in the pipeline. "First of all, we will continue to update Elden Ring in the future," Miyazaki said simply. "Also, as I have mentioned, in addition to the titles that I myself am directing, we are also developing several titles by directors other than myself, but I am not at a stage where I can talk about them in detail yet."

Outside of receiving new updates for Elden Ring, the thing that fans have been most curious about with the project involves DLC. At this point, FromSoftware hasn't committed to releasing any DLC in the future, but that doesn't mean that it isn't working on new content. In the past, FromSoftware has released additional content for games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and others, which means that there's a precedent for the company to make DLC. Not only this, but considering how well Elden Ring has sold, it would seem logical for both Bandai Namco and FromSoftware to want to capitalize on those sales with new content. Whether or not DLC gets announced at any point in the near future remains to be seen, but we'll keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com if we hear anything further about this.

Are you glad to hear that FromSoftware isn't moving on from Elden Ring just yet? And are you someone that would like to see DLC for the game released at some point?

