Elden Ring Players Are Being Banned After Finding Underwear Cut from the Game

Elden Ring players are reporting that they have been banned from the game after acquiring an item called "Deathbed Smalls." Deathbed Smalls resemble a pair of underwear, and are worn by the deathbed companion, Fia. The item was cut from the game by developer FromSoftware, but it seems that modders have made it available once again, and are dropping them for players online to pick up. After apparently getting the item from a random player, Reddit user Ok-Communication7125 received an in-game warning. The user then contacted publisher Bandai Namco, and was told by a representative that they would have to delete all their save files and reinstall the game, or face a hefty suspension.

"In regards of the warning message that you have received, this means that the item that you got from that random player could be an injected item and there could also be other items like that that could have triggered this warning. For that, I regret being the one to inform you about this, but you will need to delete all game files for Elden Ring and reinstall the game to make sure that your account doesn't get suspended for 180 days," the reply reads.

For players like Ok-Communication7125, this situation is understandably frustrating! The Reddit user states that they were unaware that the Deathbed Smalls item was meant to be unobtainable, and as a result of picking it up, they have now lost a 220-hour save file. Readers should keep this in mind when playing Elden Ring online, and should steer clear of Deathbed Smalls if they happen upon the item in the game. It's unclear exactly why FromSoftware decided to cut the item in the first place, but if players want to avoid seeing their hard work deleted, they should actively avoid grabbing this item.

