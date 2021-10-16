Elden Ring Surfaces Again at PlayStation Event

Prior to its launch in early 2022, Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have recently revealed a few new looks at Elden Ring during a PlayStation event that took place today. While this event in question was only tied to the region of Japan, the video itself that was released for the presentation briefly shows us a handful of new glimpses from the world of Elden Ring and gives us a better idea of what to expect from the forthcoming action title.

In a general sense, Elden Ring definitely wasn’t the centerpiece of this new showcase from PlayStation. The presentation, which is about 90 minutes in length, only briefly touches on FromSoftware’s latest project. However, when the game is touched on, two new screenshots from the title were unveiled. One of these images shows a character standing by themselves in the middle of a grassy area, while the other sees the player character riding on their mount and looking to take down a flying monster in the sky.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Nibellion/status/1449341954513412100

At this point in time, this is the most that we have seen from Elden Ring in recent months. FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have been surprisingly quiet about the game in the months since revealing the game’s first gameplay footage in June 2021. However, with launch continuing to draw ever closer, it seems like this silence surrounding the project will start to fall away in the coming weeks and months.

While Elden Ring once seemed like it would never see the light of day, the game as a whole is actually rapidly approaching its release date. If you didn’t already have the launch circled on your calendar, Elden Ring is poised to hit store shelves on January 21, 2022. It will also be released across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms when it does arrive next year.

What do you think about these new images from Elden Ring? Do they do anything to get you more excited about the game? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.