Elden Ring Has Received a Placeholder Rating

We’re nearly two full months into 2021 and there has still been no major news on FromSoftware’s latest game Elden Ring. Despite previous rumors and reports indicating that we might hear something soon about the title, both FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have remained silent. Fortunately, an interesting new detail associated with Elden Ring has recently surfaced again validating that a larger wave of news might be near.

Spotted on the Asian iteration of Bandai Namco’s website, Elden Ring has now received what is referred to as a provisional rating for the game. Specifically, this rating is tied to PEGI, which is the European equivalent of the ESRB that rates games in the region. Elden Ring has a provisional rating of 16, meaning that the content within is suitable for players of that age and above.

So if you’re wondering why this is important and what it could mean for Elden Ring proper, well, there’s quite a bit to unpack. For starters, it’s worth stressing that a provisional rating is a rating that the publisher gives a game tentatively based on its own judgment of the content within. PEGI hasn’t officially rated the game on its end yet, which means that it will still need to go through that process later on.

That being said, the fact that a provisional rating of any kind has been applied to Elden Ring on the publishing side might mean that the game itself could soon be submitted to PEGI to receive an official rating. And if that is the case, then it could mean that Elden Ring as a whole is closer than we think to releasing. Typically, the rating process for games is something that comes about very late in the development process.

At this point in time, there’s still very little that we know about Elden Ring, especially in regards to its release date. For now, there still isn’t a launch window for the title, but it is planned to come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. An arrival on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X seems quite possible as well. If there is any major news on the game in the future, we’ll be sure to let you know here at our coverage hub.

Do you still think Elden Ring is planned to release this year? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

