Elden Ring Hits 25 Million Copies Sold Ahead of Shadow of the Erdtree Release

Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer FromSoftware have announced that Elden Ring has now surpassed 25 million copies sold in total. Since its launch back in 2022, Elden Ring has been a smash hit both in terms of critical acclaim and sales. Roughly one year after its initial release, the open-world action game had already topped 20 million copies, making it the most successful title that FromSoftware had ever created. Now, with the long-awaited Shadow of the Erdtree DLC right around the corner, Elden Ring has passed yet another notable milestone.

On social media today, the news of Elden Ring hitting 25 million copies sold was shared. This total was accumulated across all of the game's various platforms which includes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Bandai Namco thanked fans for their ongoing support of the game and shared a new image to commemorate the goal. As a whole, this puts Elden Ring on a short list of the best-selling games ever as it sits alongside titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops, Cyberpunk 2077, and Grand Theft Auto IV that have all hit the 25 million mark.

"We have come a long way together," said the post announcing this new sales figure. "We are ever thankful for your passion and support."

#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/EzqSs69QpP — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 12, 2024

In recent weeks, Elden Ring has started to see a new surge in popularity. Much of this is due to the fact that Shadow of the Erdtree, the game's first and only expansion, is set to launch next week. However, many high-profile streamers including Kai Cenat, Dr Disrepect, and NickMercs have also been diving into playthroughs of Elden Ring on stream and have catapulted the game back into mainstream popularity. In all likelihood, this increased attention on Elden Ring has surely led to higher sales over the past few weeks which has now allowed the game to hit this latest sales milestone.

As mentioned, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is finally set to release next week and will go live on June 21st. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com as we'll have more to share on the expansion with you leading up to its arrival.