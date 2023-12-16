Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Release Date May Be Very Soon

The long awaited expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, may be right around the corner. Elden Ring is one of those games that has partially defined a generation. There was really nothing else quite like it in 2022 and it managed to dominate the gaming scene for about a year. Things have died off since 2023 began and more and more games were released, but fans are still eager to go back to it. Elden Ring was such a success that it was not only the Game of the Year, but the second best selling game of the year behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which is a hell of an achievement. With a DLC in the works, fans are wondering when they'll have a reason to go back to the beloved game.

FromSoftware has remained incredibly silent about the new expansion and many were surprised that the Game of the Year winner didn't return to The Game Awards to show off its new expansion. However, a new leak suggests it may be imminent. As spotted by Reddit user ChiefLeef22, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree may release this coming Februray. The leak/slip up comes from a new listing from controller manufacturer Thrustmaster which noted it plans to release a new controller in February to sync up with the release date of Shadow of the Erdtree. This listing has since been removed, so it could've been just an error, but fans think it was news being revealed a bit too early. As of right now, we have no idea if this will happen. With such an imminent window, we'd expect that the release date would be confirmed either before the end of the year or early January, but it's hard to say for certain.

Either way, 2024 will likely see the release of Shadow of the Erdtree. Whether it's in February and aligns with the second anniversary of Elden Ring or comes sometime later in the year is a mystery. Either way, fans are eager to get some news and hopefully, we won't have to wait long to learn more.