Where to Find Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's Hand-to-Hand Combat Weapons

One of the most tantalizing parts of Elden Ring's big Shadow of the Erdtree DLC shown off in teasers was the prospect of engaging in hand-to-hand combat with enemies through some new weapons being added. Though Elden Ring already has claws and fist-type weapons players can use, these new tools are different in the sense that they're quite literally your own two hands and feet that you're using to hit things with. As players might've expected, hand-to-hand combat items have their own unique movesets as well that'll make you feel like a pugilist invader taking on all the bosses of the Lands Between and the Realm of Shadow.

If that's something that sounds interesting to you, you're in luck, because we've played through Shadow of the Erdtree and can tell you exactly how to get the two items you need to get started on your fisticuffs adventures. Best of all, one of them can be obtained right near the very start of the DLC, so if you want to try your hand at it early on after a character respec, it's easy to do so.

Spoiler Warning: The following instructions contain spoilers for bosses and later parts of Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to Find Shadow of the Erdtree's Dryleaf Arts

(Photo: Hand-to-hand combat is a new option in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. )

The first of these hand-to-hand combat items is called "Dryleaf Arts" and is available quite early on. It was first accessible to me after beating the boss Rellana, Twin Moon Night, who resides in Castle Ensis. Beating her allows for easy access to the Eastern part of the map compared to where players start out.

Once you've exited Castle Ensis to the east, you'll find yourself at the Highroad Cross Site of Grace. There's a note there you can pick up which was left by a monk who challenges whoever finds the message to a duel. He says that words won't be needed -- only a fight. Alongside that note, you'll get an emote called "May the Best Win."

Do not make the same mistake I did and head far, far east looking for this monk, because he's much closer than you'd think. The very first Site of Grace that you'll find by heading further east is the Moorth Ruins, pictured below, which is also the temporary home of Dryleaf Dane. Once you find that Site of Grace, perform the emote in front of Dryleaf Dane, and you'll be teleported to an arena where you two will fight. Beat him, and you'll earn the Dryleaf Arts "weapon."

(Photo: Dryleaf Dane's starting location in Shadow of the Erdtree. )

Although you equip it and upgrade it like you would anything else, Dryleaf Arts technically just consists of punches and kicks with a special Palm Blast weapon art. It starts with a D scaling in both Strength and Dexterity. Mine's been upgraded to the max since acquiring it, so the base version of it can't be shown, but its scaling and damage is comparable to (if not exactly the same as) the other hand-to-hand item, so see the Dane's Footwork image below for reference.

How to Find Shadow of the Erdtree's Dane's Footwork

Second spoiler warning: This passage contains heavy spoilers for later parts of the game.

(Photo: Dane's Footwork in Shadow of the Erdtree. )

For this next hand-to-hand combat item, there are almost certainly multiple ways to get it, but we only know of one given how Elden Ring's NPCs work. Once you've gained access to the castle in the northwest part of the map which is initially blocked by black tree growth, you'll eventually find your way through that castle to an open, sandy area that's home to the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom Site of Grace. You can't miss this location since it's relevant to the story, so don't worry about rushing there -- you'll know it when you see it.

Once there, you'll have to fight some NPCs, one of which is Dryleaf Dane himself. Once you emerge victorious from this fight, you'll find the bodies of the defeated NPCs strewn throughout the arena. By taking the items off of Dryleaf Dane, you'll get his outfit as well as the Dane's Footwork item shown above which focuses more on kicks than punches but is quite comparible in stats to the Dryleaf Arts.

Is Hand-to-Hand Combat Viable in Shadow of the Erdtree?

But are either of these hand-to-hand options even worth getting in the Elden Ring DLC? They're certainly unique and definitely viable, but for those looking to make the absolute most of your builds, you may find them lacking compared to other options.

The movesets for both are quite cinematic, but even though Dane's Footwork says it focuses more on kicks, Dryleaf Arts has quite a few kicking moves of its own, so they don't feel dissimilar enough to prioritize one over the other. You can bring them up to +25 using normal Smithing Stones and can equip one in each hand or can dual-wield the items, so you've got some options there.

Unfortunately, they seem to be outperformed by claws and fist weapons without much to offer themselves beyond their movesets. They technically don't count as melee weapons like claws or fist weapons do either, so you can't put as many Ashes of War on them as you can with other options. If you're already having to be right up next to an enemy to deal damage to it with weapons like these, losing out on the bleed potential and other effects alternatives offer is a tough sell.

That's not to say you shouldn't try them, however, because they're worth experimenting with if you can find a way to fit them into a build. Thankfully, the quick access to Dryleaf Arts will give you an early preview as to whether or not it's worth sticking with these options for the rest of the DLC.