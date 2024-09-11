Elden Ring Update Makes Final Shadow of the Erdtree Boss Easier to Beat

Elden Ring players who picked up the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC at launch but got stuck on the final boss will be happy to hear that he's finally been nerfed in the game's latest update. The patch notes for Elden Ring update 1.14 detail changes related to PvP-exclusive balance, bugfixes, and more, but atop all those changes is a pretty solid list of ways that the last Shadow of the Erdtree boss is now easier. Those cheesing the boss with certain builds should have an even easier time doing so now, but if you want to fight him with something you'd actually use in Elden Ring outside of insurmountable boss fights, perhaps you can now do so.

The final boss in Shadow of the Erdtree (spoilers incoming for those who haven't gotten to him yet), Promised Consort Radahn, was not impossible to beat by any means. I beat him during the review process of Shadow of the Erdtree before the DLC launched, and many more found success toppling him with unconventional or meta builds, and as usual with FromSoftware games, it wasn't long before experts were able to make short work of him through no-hit runs and other challenges. A common concensus, however, was that even if you could beat Promised Consort Radahn, the boss fight itself was a huge pain to endure due to Radahn's relentless attack patterns, minimal windows for counterattacks, and a Phase 2 filled with attacks and effects that cluttered the screen and make it challenging to see what was even going on.

Given that the Elden Ring patch notes just dropped this morning, we haven't had a chance yet to see what, exactly, these nerfs amount to. But the nerfs for the scourge of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC are laid out below courtesy of the full patch notes seen here to show what's changed:

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's Radahn Nerfs

Changed the action pattern when the battle starts.

Adjusted some attack moves.

Decreased the damage of some attacks.

Decreased stamina damage of some attacks.

Decreased the attack range of some non-weapon-based attacks.

Improved the visibility of some attack effects.

Elden Ring's latest Shadow of the Erdtree update is now available across the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.