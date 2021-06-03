Elden Ring Could Appear During Summer Game Fest

✖

Despite previous reports that indicated we shouldn't expect to see any news on Elden Ring popping up within the next few weeks, it sounds like hope might once again be alive. Although nothing has been confirmed just yet, it does seem as though FromSoftware and Bandai Namco could have something to reveal in relation to the highly-anticipated action game in the near future.

A recent tease on Twitter from an account dedicated to Elden Ring seemed to indicate that an announcement related to the title could be happening later this month on June 10. While the tweet itself happened to get quite a bit of circulation on its own, GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb shared the message in question and said that he's feeling "optimistic" about Elden Ring. Previously, Grubb was the reporter in question who made it clear to fans that FromSoftware's latest project likely wouldn't appear during this summer's gaming festivities.

I'm feeling optimistic about Elden Ring today. https://t.co/JJUhL8hCER — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) June 2, 2021

The date of June 10 is noteworthy because it just so happens to be the day in which Summer Game Fest is holding its kick-off event. The showcase is set to feature announcements from a number of different developers and publishers within the video game industry. One of the confirmed publishers that will have something to share is that of Bandai Namco, which is the company that is actually publishing Elden Ring. With Bandai Namco confirmed to appear, the door definitely seems to be open to something related to Elden Ring finally popping up.

Then again, we've heard many times in the past that Elden Ring might have a chance of appearing at a certain venue only for the title to never show up at all. So as usual, it's probably best at this point to cross your fingers and hope that the game shows up during Summer Game Fest or E3 2021, but don't be upset if it's once again a no-show.

For now, all we know with certainty is that Elden Ring will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC whenever it might arrive. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions seem likely to come about at this point as well.

So do you have hope once again that we might soon see Elden Ring reappear once again? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.