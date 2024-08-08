Elden Ring Update Fixes Several In-Game Issues, Patch Notes Released

A new update for Elden Ring is now live, bringing the game up to Version 1.13.2. All in all, this is a pretty minor update, and players should not expect anything in terms of new content. Instead, FromSoftware seems to be solely focused on resolving a handful of in-game issues. It’s hard to say how many players might have even noticed some of these issues, but the developers clearly did, so hopefully the changes will result in a more enjoyable game overall. In the patch notes, FromSoftware states that the game must be updated in order to play online, so anyone struggling to do just that should make sure they’re up to the latest version.

Following the update’s announcement, many players shared their hopes for other things they would like to see added in future patches. Outside of additional content, one of the most common requests seems to be for performance updates on multiple platforms. Unfortunately, there isn’t anything like that in today’s update, so players will have to settle for what’s here, and hope that it won’t be too much longer before the next one is released for Elden Ring. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

Targeted Platforms

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug which caused the Death status ailment from the Skill “Death Flare” to be applied to the Skill “Deadly Poison Spray”.

Fixed a bug that caused the power of some attacks used by the NPC “Red Bear” to be higher than intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from invading other players’ worlds in some areas of Scadu Altus under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that allowed Cooperative multiplayer in some areas of Scadu Altus with no area bosses present.

Fixes to adjustments regarding Revered Spirit Ash Blessing and some spirits introduced in App Ver. 1.13 App Ver. 1.13/Regulation Ver. 1.13.1 Fixed a bug where summoned spirits were not correctly receiving the attack power and damage negation increase effect from Revered Spirit Ash Blessing. Fixed a bug in which the amount of status increase in the following spirits was different than expected. Warhawk／Spider Scorpion／Bigmouth Imp／Gravebird／Stormhawk Deenh／Banished Knight Engval／Fire Knight, Hilde／Battlemage Hugues／Depraved Perfumer Carmaan／Blackflame Monk Amon／Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh／Cleanrot Knight Finlay／Nightmaiden & Swordstress



The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 1.13

Regulation Ver. 1.13.2

In PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions, Regulation files can be downloaded by logging in to the server.

If the Regulation Ver. listed in the lower right corner of the title screen is not 1.13.2, please select LOGIN and apply the latest regulation before enjoying the game.

Online play requires the player to apply this update.

