Elden Ring Update Change Confirmed as a Mistake

Earlier today, Elden Ring version 1.04 was released, making a number of significant changes to the game. However, it seems that one of the changes from this patch was not an intentional one. In an update released on the game’s official Twitter account, FromSoftware revealed that a nerf to the Cerulean Hidden Tear effect was unintentional. Apparently, users found that the duration of the effect significantly dropped, from about 15 seconds to around 5-8 seconds. It’s unclear when the change will be reverted, but the developer is planning to fix this at some point in the near future.

“Please note: This patch mistakenly included an update to the duration of the Cerulean Hidden Tear, shortening it. This unintentional change will be reverted with a minor patch in the near future.Our apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the company wrote on Twitter.

Hopefully the fix won’t take too long, but it seems most fans are just relieved that this wasn’t an intentional move! It’s easy to see why some players might have thought that would be the case, but it seems the game’s difficulty is already high enough without making this kind of alteration. Of course, some Elden Ring fans that prefer that level of difficulty are arguing that the change should remain, but that won’t be the case.

Elden Ring has quickly proven to be one of the year’s biggest games. The latest title from director Hidetaka Miyazaki has found a massive audience since its release in February. While 2022 has only just begun, Elden Ring is looking like a strong Game of the Year candidate. It remains to be seen what else the year will have in store, but fans have found a lot to love over the last two months! Readers interested in checking out Elden Ring can do so now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. All of our previous coverage of the game can be found right here.

