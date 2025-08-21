Elden Ring Just Got a New Update

Since the release of Elden Ring Nightreign, the original Elden Ring has taken something of a back seat. Though gamers are certainly still enjoying the single-player Soulslike, it hasn’t seen a patch since before Nightreign arrived. Today, that changed, as Bandai Namco put out Elden Ring Version 1.16.1. This is a small patch, but it may be an indicator of an impending release date announcement for the Switch 2 Elden Ring Tarnished Edition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today’s new Elden Ring update is focused on bug fixes rather than bringing in new content. The patch is available to download now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It features bug fixes for incorrect affinity or status ailments getting applied to weapons by mistake. It also fixes an exploit players were using to bypass getting blocked in PvP matches. In all, just a few minor adjustments. Still, with FromSoftware focused on Nightreign, this is the first patch Elden Ring has received in quite some time.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco & FromSoftware

The patch itself doesn’t do much beyond fixing a few bugs. However, it could indicate that Bandai Namco is prepping up to finally let the Switch 2 Elden Ring Tarnished Edition loose. The Switch 2 port for the game was announced back in April, with a general 2025 release window. With 2025 ebbing away, this patch could indicate that Bandai Namco is putting the final polish on the game ahead of the new port. Of course, it could also just be a routine maintenance patch to keep the game running smoothly.

Elden Ring Patch Notes for Version 1.16.1

For the full list of bug fixes and improvements in today’s Elden Ring update, check out the official patch notes below:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the wrong affinity or status ailments could be applied to some weapons when performing specific actions.

Fixed a bug where players could bypass being blocked by another player on any platform through unauthorized methods.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco & FromSoftware

Players will need to install this update before they can play Elden Ring online. The update should bring your game up to App Version 1.16.1, so you can double-check the title screen to be sure the update has been properly installed.

As of now, Bandai Namco still has not confirmed a release date for the Switch 2 port of Elden Ring Tarnished Edition. However, this latest patch for the game suggests the developer is focused on its pre-Nightreign installment once again.

Does this update have you ready to jump back into Elden Ring? Are you looking forward to the Switch 2 port? Let us know in the comments below!