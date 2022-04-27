Elden Ring Update Fixes Broken Boss Fights

✖

Elden Ring received a new update this week, a hotfix for the larger 1.04 patch which released not long ago. This update largely deals with bosses with at least three of its five main points dealing with several specific changes to certain bosses as well a general answer for situations where bosses would sometimes die at unintended times. The update in question is now live in Elden Ring and should be ready to download on the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

The non-boss changes in the update include a fix for the Crystal Tear component called the Cerulean Hidden Tear as well as some text fixes, but everything else dealt with bosses. Malenia, the boss deemed by many to be the most challenging one in the game, was made even more difficult recently whenever an update mistakenly made it so that Malenia would heal off of phantom hits that weren't actually hitting players. That made the fight last much longer even for those who were well-versed in the choreography of the boss fight, but it's now been fixed.

Another part of the update said it "fixed a bug that caused some bosses to die at unintended times." While Radahn wasn't named in this set of patch notes, it's quite likely he was one of those "some bosses" mentioned there given that players recently found a way to make him dive off the edge of the map before he could even begin his second phase thus shortening the fight tremendously. It's believed that this, too, has been fixed in the update, though that change again was not specified.

You can check out the patch notes in full below:

Elden Ring Patch 1.04.1 Notes

Fixed a bug in which the effect duration of the Cerulean Hidden Tear was revised downward

Fixed a bug with Malenia, Blade of Miquella in which her HP was not healed correctly in the online multiplayer environment

Fixed a bug that caused some bosses to die at unintended times

Fixed a bug that prevented the boss "Elden Beast" from working properly under certain circumstances

Fixed some texts

Elden Ring's latest update should now be available across all platforms to download.