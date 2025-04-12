The Biggest Gameplay Changes Skyrim Fans Need To See In Elder Scrolls 6

It’s been seven years since Elder Scrolls 6 was first announced, and we’ve had few updates since then. While Bethesda does occasionally chime in to let us know the game is still in development, much of what we know about the game comes from leaks and speculation. Without much information, fans are left to fill in the gaps while we wait for more details on Elder Scrolls 6. In between checking for news about the next Elder Scrolls game, of course, there’s also replaying Skyrim and thinking about what we’d like to see done better in its long-awaited successor.

Though it’s been 14 years since Skyrim first came out, it still has a strong fanbase to this day. That might partly be due to lack of a new entry, but it’s no secret that, for many players, Skyrim hit on something extra special. That doesn’t mean there’s no room for improvement in Elder Scrolls 6, however. Recently, fans in the r/ElderScrolls subreddit shared their hopes for what they’d like to see done differently in the next Elder Scrolls game.

Despite its continued place of honor in the gaming world, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is getting on in gaming years. The first edition arrived in 2011, with anniversary updates and DLC adding more content but not really altering the core gameplay. For many, the glitches and quirks are part of the charm. Who among us hasn’t laughed watching at awkward visual glitches like dragon skeletons dancing in fields? But while we’d love the next entry to retain the spirit of what makes Skyrim great, the gameplay will likely need to evolve with the times to give Elder Scrolls 6 any real staying power.

Biggest Changes We Want in Elder Scrolls 6 Compared to Skyrim

When thinking about what could make Elder Scrolls 6 even better than Skyrim, these are the areas of improvement fans want to see the most. From better combat to a more expansive story, some things in Elder Scrolls 6 could make it an improvement on what made Skyrim stand the test of time.

More Interesting Combat Options and Weapon Styles

Combat in Skyrim may be fun, but it’s also pretty basic. Many of us default to that stealth/archer build for a reason. Gamers would love to see combat get a glow-up in the next Elder Scrolls game, such as the ability to dodge or side-step during combat and bigger differences in how combat feels depending on which weapon you’re using. Given that Bethesda’s more recent game, Starfield, makes use of a wider variety of weapon animations, it’s likely not too much to ask that Elder Scrolls 6 follows suit.

most fans agree, elder scrolls 6 needs to deliver on the beautiful scenery

Better Quest Variety

Falling down quest rabbit holds in Skyrim is one of the best parts, but even a side-quest addict will admit most quests are fairly similar. Go here, fetch item, return, and repeat. Elder Scrolls fans are hoping to see some more variety from quest types in Elder Scrolls 6, whenever it finally arrives.

More Narrative Impact from Player Choices

One thing we’ve seen more since Skyrim hit the scene is choices-matter narratives. Games like Baldur’s Gate 3, for instance, can tell a vastly different story depending on how you approach various elements. Although you do have a few choices to make in Skyrim, the Dragonborn’s overall story doesn’t change a ton from playthrough to playthrough.

What’s the biggest change you want to see in Elder Scrolls 6 compared with Skyrim? Let us know in the comments below.