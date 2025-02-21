New Elder Scrolls 6 Leak Confirms Game Setting, Naval Battles, & More

Elder Scrolls fans have been waiting for Elder Scrolls 6 for years, with updates coming few and far in between. A recent post about a Make-a-Wish NPC giveaway confirmed Bethesda is still working on the game, but didn’t give us much more to go on. Despite compelling theories about what the giveaway could mean for the release date, fans are still largely in the dark on what Elder Scrolls 6 will look like. However, a new leak from a relatively reliable source just might provide details about the game’s setting and some of its key features.

This latest rumor about Elder Scrolls 6 comes from @eXtas1s, who has a fairly good track record when it comes to leaks, especially related to Xbox. In a recent post, they shared several details that paint a picture of what exactly we’re waiting for when it comes to Elder Scrolls 6. If true, this leak suggests the game will lean a lot more into building mechanics, with players crafting everything from ships to settlements.

Elder scrolls 6 might spend more time on the water

According to the rumor, Elder Scrolls 6 will be set in Hammerfell and High Rock, with the player traveling through a world with somewhere around a dozen cities to explore. Whether or not we’ll be able to buy a house in all of them remains to be seen, though the rumor also suggests a fortress and village building feature that could see players starting more from scratch when it comes to making a home.

Dragons are reportedly set to return as well, and progression will forgo classes in favor of more free-flowing character leveling. None of this early information is all that surprising, though the ability to build fortresses and settlements is something of a departure compared with previous Elder Scrolls games.

Elder Scrolls 6 May Feature Naval Combat & Ship Building

One of the more unusual details in the rumor is that Elder Scrolls 6 looks poised to include naval combat and ship building mechanics, along with underwater exploration. This would likely be inspired by spaceship building from Starfield, but hopefully with some tweaks to improve the system.

The inclusion of ships and naval combat might be exciting to those hoping to become a Dragonborn/Pirate hybrid. However, many recent games that have attempted exploration of the seas, such as Skull & Bones, haven’t been quite seaworthy. That said, the ship gameplay in Starfield was one of the better aspects of the game according to many, so it’s possible Bethesda could pull it off.

A final, and perhaps least believable, piece of the rumor suggest that fans might finally get a gameplay trailer in July of this year. On the one hand, Elder Scrolls 6 was announced six years ago, so it does feel like high time for Bethesda to show us something. But on the other hand, it’s been so long since any real updates that many fans think that feels a bit soon. With rumors that Bethesda is also working on a remake of Elder Scrolls: Oblivion, it’s going to be a busy year for Elder Scrolls fans if this all comes to fruition.

As of now, Bethesda hasn’t confirmed much of anything about Elder Scrolls 6, other than that it exists. However, some of these rumors have been floating around for a while, suggesting that they might have some basis in reality. At any rate, fans are clearly hungry to hear more about what this next Elder Scrolls installment will entail.

