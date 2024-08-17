Bethesda is Launching an Elder Scrolls Mobile Game Next Month

Bethesda Game Studios have announced their next mobile game release: The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Launching globally on September 10th, The Elder Scrolls: Castles allows players to be in control of their own castles and dynasties by overseeing subjects as the years come and go, families grow, and new rulers ascend to the throne.

“We’re incredibly excited to show you The Elder Scrolls: Castles, our spiritual successor to Fallout Shelter,” Director of Mobile Games Craig Lafferty announces in the video shared on Bethesda Game Studios’ social media on August 15th. “Like Fallout Shelter, we wanted to give players the same fun, easily accessible, and entertaining experience, but this time with The Elder Scrolls.”

Key features for The Elder Scrolls: Castles per its listing on the iOS App Store include:

Build Your Dynasty

Tell your story for generations – each day in real life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination?

Manage Your Castle

Customize your castle from the ground up, adding and expanding rooms, placing lavish decorations and inspirational monuments, and even assign subjects to workstations to ensure your castle has the resources to thrive for years to come!

Rule Your Kingdom

Make key decisions that impact your legacy. Will you risk a limited supply of food to aid a neighboring kingdom? How should a heated spat between your subjects be settled? Your choices determine if your rule will inspire prosperity or lead your castle to peril.

Complete Epic Quests

Create heroes, equip them with epic gear, and send them to battle against classic Elder Scrolls foes to collect valuable items and keep your kingdom growing.

“Building a castle will feel instantly familiar to anyone who has played Fallout Shelter, but we also added a ton of flexibility and customization to the castle building,” Production Director Veronique Bruneau shares in the announcement video. “You can change the layout whenever you want. You can also add deocration to not only make your castle look great, but it also reflects your personality. The way you customize your castle will influence the success of your dynasty. No two castles will be the same.”

If The Elder Scrolls: Castles sounds like something you’ll want to experience for yourself, pre-registration is open now.