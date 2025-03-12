The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Release Date Could Be Sooner Than Thought

Bethesda’s much-rumored remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion could be out even sooner than anticipated. Since the start of 2025, credible rumors and leaks have pointed to a revamped version of Oblivion being on the horizon. While Bethesda itself has yet to confirm these rumors, it has been suggested that the game could be arriving at some point this summer. Now, based on new info that has come about, it seems like the Oblivion remake could be hitting consoles and PC in an earlier window.

In a new post from insider “Nate the Hate“, it was said that Bethesda is looking to reveal the remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion at some point in either March or April. This will lead to a release date that is “likely to be sooner” than June. Previously, rumors have pointed to June 2025 being the target window that Bethesda has for its new iteration of Oblivion. Assuming what Nate the Hate is suggesting is true, though, it sounds like the game could instead be out by May or even April.

Given how rampant leaks continue to be when it comes to this remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, the one thing that’s really not in question at this point is that the game exists. Instead, fans are now left wondering just how much Bethesda will choose to change with this new version of the beloved RPG.

Since it originally launched almost 20 years ago in 2006, Oblivion is very dated in some areas, particularly with its game mechanics and systems. Past reports have claimed that Bethesda will look to overhaul some of these aspects of Oblivion, but to what degree still remains unknown. Luckily, it sounds like we won’t have to wait much longer to see this Oblivion remake in action, which means that these questions shouldn’t linger too much more.

How do you feel about Bethesda choosing to remake Oblivion for a new generation? And what sort of upgrades would you like to see in this re-release? Let me know for yourself down in the comments!