The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Seemingly Confirmed

There have been many recent rumors of a remaster/remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion — including of an imminent reveal and release — though so far there has been no official word from Bethesda about a re-release of the the 2006 RPG classic. However, a new leak all but confirms it’s in development.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, the rumors have previously claimed that China-based developer Virtuos — one of the biggest and best port houses in the industry — was working on a re-release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The rumors have claimed it’s a full-blown remake, however, previous leaked Microsoft documents — which first relayed word of the return of Oblivion, alongside Fallout 3 back in 2023 — classified the re-releases as remasters. The latest leak follows the trend of recent rumors though and says the project is a remake not a remaster.

Unlike the rumors, which come from a wide range of sources, some of which are a bit dubious, this new leak comes from Virtuos itself, or at least a Technical Art Director working at the studio. The LinkedIn page of this developer notes they have been working on an “unannounced Unreal Engine 5 remake for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.”

There is nothing in the post that mentions The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, but considering the context of the rumors, this is presumably what this is. And if it is, it sounds like a major remake, or at least that is what the use of Unreal Engine 5 suggests. It being multi-platform would also come as a bit of a surprise, though not a large one considering the original game was available on PC and PS3, and considering Xbox exclusives are a rapidly vanishing concept and product as Xbox expands its multi-platform approach.

While The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion could end up being a multi-platform release, it’s not going to be available on PS Plus at launch, or at least this is very unlikely. However, it will be on Xbox Game Pass at launch. This difference is a major part of the Xbox strategy, which continues to push Xbox Game Pass at every corner.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Right now there is still no official information. In the absence of official information, Bethesda has yet to comment. This has been true of all previous rumors about the potential Oblivion remake and this is the case with this newest rumor. We don’t suspect this to change with this rumor, especially considering Bethesda never comments on rumors and speculation, but if it does we will update the story accordingly.

H/T, Timur222.