The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Might Not Be Revealed as Soon as Fans Thought

It seems that Bethesda might not reveal the much-rumored remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion as soon as previously anticipated. Over the past month, credible reports and leaks have continued to circle and have suggested that either a remaster or remake of Oblivion is set to be released at some point in 2025. To this point, Bethesda hasn’t confirmed that anything of the sort is happening, but past leaks have indicated that an unveiling of the project could be transpiring in short order. And while this might still very well be the case, it seems that the announcement of the Oblivion remake won’t be taking place at a rather notable event on the horizon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this morning, Xbox announced that it would be holding its next Developer Direct presentation two weeks from now on January 23rd. The showcase is confirmed to feature new info on DOOM: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and another mystery game that Xbox has yet to detail. Naturally, many quickly assumed that this mystery title would end up being the remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, but it sounds as though this isn’t accurate.

According to gaming leaker @eXtas1stv, this unannounced game that Xbox will reveal later in the month is not the revamped version of Oblivion. Further information on what this game will be wasn’t provided, but it seems apparent that fans shouldn’t anticipate Oblivion to debut at the Developer Direct. Whether or not this means that its announcement won’t happen in January, as previous rumors have claimed, currently isn’t clear.

“The surprise game of the Xbox Developer Direct is not Oblivion,” the insider said plainly. “Regardless, Oblivion Remake exists and is planned to release in 2025.”

While a remaster or remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion might not seem like a huge deal, it would surely help Bethesda to bridge the gap to the eventual The Elder Scrolls VI. Announced all the way back in 2018, The Elder Scrolls VI still seems years away from ever releasing. As a result, bringing back Oblivion on new platforms would give Elder Scrolls fans something “new” to play to tide themselves over.