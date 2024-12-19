The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Reportedly Being Revealed Next Month

While The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim launched the series to a new level of pop culture ubiquity, the Elder Scrolls franchise has a long history of excellent games steeped in lore. Fans have long awaited news of the next major installment in The Elder Scrolls series, but recently all they’ve gotten is mobile spinoffs like Elder Scrolls: Castles. Alas, it’s not Elder Scrolls: VI news, but a new leak suggests that the long-rumored remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion might be coming sooner than fans anticipated.

While Bethesda continues to put out new editions of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, players are hungry for something truly new – or at the very least, a full remaster of something old. Though the next major installment is now really truly and officially underway, it will likely be some time before fans get much to hold onto when it comes to The Elder Scrolls VI. That’s where rumors about a remake of another beloved entry in the series come into play to give players something more immediate to look forward to.

A table spread in Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is part of the Xbox 360 / PlayStation 3 era of gaming and it has somehow been almost 20 years since its initial 2006 release. The game is praised by many fans and critics as one of the best installments in the Elder Scrolls franchise, and fans insist it’s still worth playing even after all this time. Getting ahold of games from this period in gaming history is becoming increasingly challenging, particularly with the Xbox360 online store shutting down. This challenge along with general love for the game and all its quirks mean that players have long wished to see a remake that brings the game into the modern era.

Rumors about just such an Elder Scrolls: Oblivion remake have been swirling for years. In fact, the project of remaking the game was once even officially confirmed via documents obtained by the FTC during Microsoft’s acquisition of Blizzard. However, that acquisition could’ve changed which projects were moving forward and which landed on the cutting room floor. Plus, those documents claimed a 2022 release that never came to pass.

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Rumors Resurface

Hope for a remaster were reignited in a 2023 leak from an alleged former employee suggesting that an Unreal Engine 5 remake was on its way. But once again, no official announcement emerged and hope seemed lost once again… until another leaker shared a YouTube video suggesting once again that a remake of this beloved Elder Scrolls title is in the works.

The video comes from eXtas1s, who claims that the remake might be officially announced as early as January 2025’s Xbox Direct event. He goes on to suggest that the remake could release sometime that same year, bringing players a console return to the Elder Scrolls world that is sorely needed.

As of now, the project has not been officially confirmed or announced by anyone involved with The Elder Scrolls. So, the leak remains just another rumor as fans wait for new ways to enjoy the lore of The Elder Scrolls and, perhaps, get a fresh take on The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.