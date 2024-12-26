The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remake Reports Point to Imminent Reveal

A new report has once again indicated that Bethesda is gearing up to announce a remake or remaster of its beloved RPG The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Earlier this month, rumors first began swirling about a new version of Oblivion that would be revealed, and presumably released, in 2025. Since then, Bethesda itself hasn’t said a peep about these rumors, but it sounds as though this silence won’t last a whole lot longer.

Coming by way of Xbox insider Jez Corden, it was said that the reveal of this new version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion seems likely to come about next month at a “Developer Direct” event from Xbox. At the time of this writing, Xbox hasn’t said that it will be holding a Developer Direct presentation in January, but other credible reports have suggested that the showcase should be happening. If and when it does, it sounds as though this revamped edition of Oblivion should end up being one of the big announcements during the presentation.

Corden went on to stress that this is merely his own opinion and there is no guarantee that a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will be shown off. That being said, given how well-connected Corden is when it comes to Xbox info, there’s a good chance that he has heard something behind the scenes that lends credence to his belief. Additionally, Corden went on to say that he expects this new release of Oblivion to be more of a remaster than a remake, but also expressed uncertainty at its true nature.

While it might seem a bit bizarre for Bethesda to bring back The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion at this point in time, a remaster of the game would definitely help bridge the gap to The Elder Scrolls VI, which remains in ongoing development. Not to mention, while Skyrim is the most popular game in The Elder Scrolls series, Oblivion is surely right behind it in terms of popularity. As such, remastering Oblivion would surely be an easy way for Bethesda and Xbox to get an easy win for its catalog of games in 2025.