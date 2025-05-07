New Listing Suggests Upcoming Oblivion Remastered Physical Release

With a big shadow drop like Oblivion Remastered, it’s no surprise that a physical edition wasn’t available right out of the (Oblivion) gate. After all, keeping a secret like with physical copies floating around would be basically impossible. But since the game released digitally, many Elder Scrolls fans have been hoping to see a physical edition announced. Nothing has been confirmed by Bethesda or partner Virtuos just yet, but a few rumors and hints suggest that a physical release for Oblivion Remastered might well be on the way.

Even without a physical release or collector’s edition for diehard fans, Oblivion Remastered has raced right up the sales charts. It’s an impressive showing, but many gamers want to have a physical copy to put on the shelves. Since the game’s release, Elder Scrolls fans have showed off their old physical copies of the original Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion and even physical game guides to go along with it. That nostalgia alone makes many players crave a companion copy of Oblivion Remastered to make the collection complete.

Sorry if it’s been asked already, but I haven’t found a concrete answer online: will Oblivion Remastered get a physical release at some point? — Harrod’s Hobbies (@harrodshobbies) May 6, 2025

Since the game’s launch, fans have made no secret of the fact that they want to see a physical version of the game. Bethesda’s mentions in response to pretty much any post about Oblivion Remastered feature both questions about and demands for a physical release. So far, the company has not publicly responded to these comments.

GameStop Listing for Oblivion Remastered Could Be a Physical Copy

Many fans assume a physical edition of the remaster must be on the way, but so far, Bethesda hasn’t announced one. Even so, there are a few hints out there that suggest one may well be on the way, and fairly soon. One observant gamer noticed a listing for Oblivion Remastered at GameStop, with a supposed “coming soon” date of June 13th.

Of course, this is no guarantee of a physical copy. GameStop does, after all, sell digital games. But with Oblivion Remastered already digitally released, that “coming soon” tag would be a bit odd if GameStop only plans to carry the digital version. As of today, the June 13th date noted in the Reddit post appears to have been removed, but the listing itself is still up. If it means what fans think it means, we might see a physical release soon enough.

In response to this post about the GameStop listing, one commenter shared a supposed leak with images for a physical Xbox box for Oblivion Remastered. ComicBook was unable to verify the source of these images to tell whether it’s a credible source or not, so it’s quite possible that the images were fan-made and not actual leaks for an advertisement of the new physical edition of Oblivion Remastered.

For now, there’s still no confirmation that a physical copy of the new Oblivion remaster is in the works. If it is, many fans are hopeful for a collector’s edition in addition to a standard physical release, so fingers crossed that Bethesda and Virtuos are listening.

Are you playing Oblivion Remastered digitally, or still waiting for a physical release for your gaming shelves? Let us know in the comments below!