Oblivion Remastered Players Realize They Made a Huge Mistake (But You Can Still Fix It)

Although many gamers are returning to Cyrodiil after playing the original Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, the remaster is bringing plenty of new players to the game, as well. Although the original was quite popular, many fans came to the franchise with Skyrim and might have missed out. That means plenty of gamers are experiencing Cyrodiil for the first time with Oblivion Remastered. Now, those who have never played the original are learning that there’s one early game item in Oblivion Remastered you don’t want to get rid of, even if it initially seems pretty useless.

You begin Oblivion Remastered as a prisoner, wrist shackles included. However, through a twist of luck, the Emperor is trying to escape his assassination via a tunnel that just so happens to connect to your cell. For some reason, possibly because the Emperor recognizes your face from his dreams, they decide to just sort of let you tag along. With this newfound freedom, many players might want to ditch those wrist shackles ASAP. But veteran Oblivion fans warn that this is actually a mistake, as the items are surprisingly special despite appearances.

Shackles

Unlike Skyrim, there’s no Smithing in Oblivion Remastered, meaning there are only so many armor options available. However, you can enchant armor and clothing items. And that’s where the shackles come in as a surprise secret weapon, for those who keep them until it’s time.

Why You Should Keep Your Wrist Shackles in Oblivion Remastered

In Oblivion Remastered, wrist shackles fall into a special clothing category. They’re technically gloves, yet they’re the only ones that count as clothing, not armor. And in Oblivion, armor reduces spell effectiveness. This means players using a spellcaster build will want to avoid armor, leaving them with only one option for a fully enchanted outfit. To fill that glove slot with enchanted armor, you’re goiogng to want those wrist shackles.

Clothing is also lighter than armor, letting your character move more quickly and avoid constantly being overencumbered. So, many players opt for a clothing-forward character design over armor, which is where the shackles come in. Since they’re the only “gloves” that aren’t armor, they are an essential element for have full protection without wearing any heavy armor that slows you down and renders your spells less effective.

Full armor may look cool, but it has its drawbacks in oblivion remastered

If you did hang on to your shackles, you might want to wait to enchant them until later in the game, once you have access to more powerful enchantments via Transcendant Sigil Stones, which unlock at later levels. But what if you already ditched the shackles? Thankfully, not all hope is lost, as there are ways to get another set of wrist shlackes in Oblivion Remastered.

Like lockpicks, shackles aren’t easily found in shops throughout Cyrodiil. However, you may be able to find a spare pair to steal if you visit a jail in most cities throughout the realm. There should also be a second set of shackles available in the Addiction Main Quest, in Felldew Den. Most of the extra shackles were added via DLC content for the original game, so the Shivering Isles may be your best bet to get a replacement set of shackles if you need them.

Did you ditch the wrist shackles in Oblivion Remastered, or are you already in the know about this enchanting hack?