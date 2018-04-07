The Elder Scrolls Online Moves Battlegrounds to Base Game, Changes Morrowind

A news post official site for The Elder Scrolls Online previewed some significant changes for the available versions of the online game that affect both the Morrowind chapter and the PvP Battlegrounds feature.

Sharing the news just yesterday, The Elder Scrolls Online’s team previewed the changes that are directly tied to the Summerset chapter and the game’s next update.

“With the launch of Summerset and Update 18, we are making a few changes to the way players can acquire The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, play the Warden Class, and access PvP battlegrounds,” the announcement began.

Some players may have already noticed or caught wind of a few of the changes already, specifically regarding how the Morrowind chapter is changing to become the base version of Elder Scrolls Online. Those details and more pertaining to the PvP Battlegrounds feature and Warden class can all be seen detailed below as well as through the official announcement.

Morrowind

With the launch of #Summerset and Update 18, we’re making a few changes to the way you can acquire Morrowind, get the Warden Class, and access PvP battlegrounds in #ESO. Get the details: https://t.co/dVjaKZJLkz pic.twitter.com/y7rinQOAcw — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) April 6, 2018

Players shopping for the game online or those checking the expansions may have already noticed one of the first changes for The Elder Scrolls Online that replaces one of the products with another that includes Morrowind and the base game.

“You might have already noticed, but we’ve changed which versions of The Elder Scrolls Online are available for purchase in stores. The product known as The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited is no longer available via digital retailers (ESO Store, Steam, PSN, Xbox Store, etc) and is no longer being produced for physical retailers. In its stead, we are renaming the product currently known as The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind to simply The Elder Scrolls Online, and it is becoming the base game version of ESO.

For those who haven’t purchased the game yet, this is good news since it means that the Morrowind chapter will be included in the new base game. However, there are still more details to take note of that deal with PvP Battlegrounds and the Warden class that’ll take effect when the next chapter and update release for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on June 5 and come to the PC versions on May 21.

PvP Battlegrounds

For Elder Scrolls Online players who prefer to test their skills against other through the PvP Battlegrounds, not much will be changing. But for those who haven’t yet purchased the game, you can expect the PvP feature to be a part of the base game soon.

“We want everybody to be able to enjoy the fast-paced action of the PvP Battlegrounds, so we’re making them part of ESO’s base game. This means that when ESO: Summerset and Update 18 launch, you’ll be able to queue for and play Battlegrounds, even if you don’t own ESO: Morrowind! Even better, with Update 18, we’re also introducing new daily PvP Battlegrounds rewards, giving you even more reasons to enjoy the 4v4v4 arenas.”

The PvP Battlegrounds feature includes a couple of different game modes like team deathmatch and domination and will soon be available to everyone.

MORROWIND ENTERS CROWN STORE

Story content and the Vvardenfell zone are also being moved to the Crown Store soon, the announcement explained.

“The zone of Vvardenfell and its associated story content will soon be added to the Crown store, available for purchase with crowns and also accessible with an active ESO Plus membership. Note that this only includes the zone, associated quests and the Halls of Fabrication Trial. It does not include the Warden Class. When ESO: Summerset and Update 18 launch for PC/Mac on May 21 and Xbox One & PlayStation 4 on June 5, you’ll be able to find it in the DLC section of the in-game Crown Store.”

The Collector’s Pack will also be available in the Crown Store during that time with the following collectible items included in the pack.

Armored War Horse mount

Dwarven Spider pet

Morag Tong Style

Collector’s Edition Gray Bear

Character Emotes

Warden Costume

Dwarven War Dog pet

Treasure Maps

Dwarven Crown Crate

Experience Scrolls

WARDEN AVAILABLE SEPARATELY

The final detail of the announcement explained how the Warden class will be changing so that players can grab it without having to purchase Morrowind.

“If you’re interested in just the Warden Class, you’ll be able acquire it separately without needing to own Morrowind. When ESO: Summerset and Update 18 launch, you will be able to find the Warden Class under the Upgrades section of the in-game Crown Store. Once acquired, you’ll be able to create a new Warden character!”

Animal Companions, Green Balance, and Winter’s Embrace are the three skill lines that the class brings with the Warden able to be played in a variety of different roles.

All of these changes will take place on the separate dates for the console and PC versions detailed above.