Elder Scrolls Online Developer Is Working On A New Game

ZeniMax Online Studios was created by ZeniMax Media — the parent company of Bethesda — to develop Elder Scrolls Online. And it did that. The MMO role-playing game first released on PC in 2014, and then came to PS4 and Xbox One in 2015. Since then, the company has been supporting the game. And after a rocky launch, the MMO is in a very healthy place and boasts a large, robust community. That said, it isn’t the only game the 250-plus studio is working on.

Speaking to the Official Xbox Magazine, ZeniMax Online Studios boss Matt Firor revealed that the team is indeed working on something brand-new: a AAA game in a completely new engine.

“Not a lot of people have picked up on this, but if you look on our job site you’ll see that we are accepting applications for people to work on a new engine for a new triple-A game,” said Firor when asked if the team is working on any new projects. “So yes, we have ideas, but we’re committed to ESO for as long as it takes”

As you can see, the developer hasn’t committed its full team to the new project, and from the sounds of it, it won’t for awhile. ZeniMax Online Studios is planning on supporting ESO for a long time. And according to Firor, he feels the team has been killing it lately with the MMO.

“It took a while to sink in that we’re killing it right now, because we went through the whole phase where we were responding to the PC-launch Elder Scrolls criticism, and then console was huge, but it was so huge that it broke a bunch of stuff at the beginning,” said Firor. “Like, we weren’t expecting it to be so big, which is a great problem to have, but it was a problem. And then after that it was like, ‘We have this huge audience, how do we make enough content to keep everyone engaged?’ And that led to the realization that you can’t, and that led to the One Tamriel [update] which opened up the world so anyone can play with anyone and can do anything at any time. And that led to, ‘Okay, now we have to do this chapter thing every year to kind of give out a message to the community that this is what to expect from us.’ Like every June, check out what we’re doing because it’s going to be big.”

Firor continued:

“Now it’s, ‘Check out what we’re doing, and, oh, by the way, the rest of the year is telling the same story.’ You know, we’re constantly evolving. I think it probably wasn’t until after the Morrowind launch that we were like, ‘Yeah, wow, we’ve had three good years,’ you know? Because we’re working on everything behind the scenes not getting out of the office a whole lot. And it takes a while to sink in some times..”

Unfortunately, Firor didn’t divulge when we can expect to hear more about this new project, but it sounds very early, and given its robust support of ESO, we may not see it for awhile.

