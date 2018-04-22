The Elder Scrolls Online PvP Update Improves Alliance Points System

Zenimax Online is changing PvP in The Elder Scrolls Online in a big way with the release of Update 18 that brings a ton of PvP improvements, one of which completely changes the way that players will receive Alliance Points.

Update 18 has already been previewed as a massive series of changes, but a new announcement from Zenimax fills players in on all the ways that PvP is changing when the update is released. The Alliance Points that are earned through PvP, for example, are changing alongside Experience to make sure that players are active in their efforts and get rewarded for their actions.

“Now, when you perform an action (fighting, capturing, healing etc.) around an objective, be it a keep, resource, or outpost, you’ll be added to its reward credit list,” the PvP preview said. “When the objective ‘ticks’ and distributes Alliance Points and Experience, you’ll receive them regardless of where you are at the time. You’ll no longer need to wait for the tick, and you can freely move around, fight enemy players, or even capture other nearby resources!”

Brian Wheeler, the lead PvP designer for ESO, gave an example of how this new system would work.

“Say you’re defending Castle Alessia and you’ve pushed the enemy off or recaptured the resources around it,” said Wheeler. “Those resources and their parent keep will now keep you on their reward list as you roam.”

As far keeping players engaged in the combat and objective-securing that goes on in PvP, players will no longer be able to sit idly by and benefit from those around them by earning Alliance Points without participating in the action. With the release of Update 18, you’ll have to take part in what’s going on to make sure you’re being counted for Alliance Point gains.

“You can’t just earn free Alliance Points by walking into an area and getting a defensive reward,” Wheeler continued. “You actually need to participate in some way. Any activity will get you on the list, but if you just walk in, you won’t get anything.”

The amount of Alliance Points that players will receive for defending keeps will also be increases when Update 18 is released. A multiplier will be “associated with the keep’s lowest level resource” to increase the overall Alliance Point gains.

Update 18 is scheduled to release for The Elder Scrolls Online for the PC version on May 21 while the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will receive it on June 5.