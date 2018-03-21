Elder Scrolls Online ‘Summerset’ Expansion Announced, Coming Soon

The Elder Scrolls Online, the MMORPG experience that takes players 1000 years before the events of Skyrim, is back with another huge expansion! This is the first one since the esteemed Morrowind pack released last year and now Summerset is on the way bringing with it a few familiar faces and a new order to join.

According to the official announcement:

“For the first time in history, the long-closed borders of Summerset are open to foreigners by decree of Queen Ayrenn. But darkness looms over the ancestral home of the High Elves, and whispers stir of Daedric followers organizing in the shadows. Rally your allies, brave champions. Summerset awaits.

Explore an all-new zone packed with adventure. Join the mysterious Psijic Order and gain powerful new abilities. Reunite with old friends, forge new alliances, and work together to unravel a conspiracy that threatens Tamriel’s very existence.”

Explore Summerset

There are new zones to explore and fans of High Elves will have much to uncover! From diving deep into tropical settings, to allying races in the vibrantly detailed forests; there is so much more to the world of Tamriel that players have yet to explore:

Alinor Summerset’s Capital and seat of power for Proxy Queen Alwinarwe. Visitors and locals alike will be mesmerized by Alinor’s shining towers as they tour the city’s many landmarks, including the Golden Gryphon Inn, the Oleanderr Coast Winery, and the bustling Riverside Market.

Cloudrest Boldly built atop the peak of Eton Nir, Cloudrest is the home of the Welkynar Gryphon Knights and their Aerie. But be warned: due to an unforeseen catastrophe, the Divine Prosecution has been forced to evacuate the city and barricade the main gate. If you wish to enter you may need to find an alternative path.

Shimmerene When you arrive in Summerset, you’ll find yourself in the city of Shimmerene, also known as the City of Lights. But the town is in turmoil, and before you begin your adventures or make yourself at home, it would be wise to familiarize yourself with the Queen’s decree regarding visitors.

Crystal Tower Also known to the High Elves as Crystal-Like-Law, this sacred monument opens only to the Sapiarchs’ tower sentinels and is both a place of research and a mausoleum for the honored dead. At its apex, it holds a powerful crystal called Transparent Law, though its purpose is a mystery to all but the highest-ranking Sapiarchs.

Lillandril Found on the northwestern coast of Summerset, the city of Lillandril houses both the College of Sapiarchs and the local chapter of the Mages Guild, two groups known for their growing rivalry. Razum-dar recommends you steer clear of them and instead put your feet up at the local watering-hole, the Shrewd Brew Tavern.

Rellenthil If you’re looking for entertainment and excitement, the township of Rellenthil can be found in the heart of Summerset. There, you can enjoy artistic performances by the renowned House of Reveries or relax at the local Bathhouse.



Say hello to old friends:

For seasoned players, a few of the returning faces will be a welcome treat! Razum-Dar, for instance, is a huge fan favourite and many are exited to see his return to the game’s narrative.

“Reunite with old allies as you enter the tumultuous world of High Elf culture and politics. By decree of Queen Ayrenn, Summerset is now open to outsiders, but that does not mean that all are welcome, and you’ll encounter many different influential organizations and individuals during your adventures.”

Queen Ayrenn

Razum-Dar

Proxy Queen Alwinarwe

Valsirenn of the Psijic Order

Alchemy of the House of Reveries

Join the Psijic Order

“Few organizations in Tamriel are as secretive and mysterious as the Psijic Order. Now, they’ve returned to Nirn after centuries of self-imposed exile to investigate a crisis that threatens to unravel the future of Tamriel. Join this ancient society of mages, learn their ways, and gain incredible new abilities that allow you to bend time itself!”

Should you join the order, you’ll have access to an all-new Skill Line that includes new Active Abilities, new Passive Abilities, and a powerful Ultimate. Below are just a few of the powers that you’ll weild as a member of the Psijic Order:

TIME STOP

Freeze the passage of time at a specific location. Should you catch your enemies within this ability, they’ll be slowed and eventually frozen in place, giving you the opportunity to make your move!

MEDITATE

Focus your mind and body into a deep meditative state. While active, you will restore Health, Stamina, and Magicka over time. Perfect for those who want to reflect upon and recover from a tough fight.

UNDO

Become a true master of time and step backwards into the past to instantly reset your Health, Magicka, and Stamina to what they were only four seconds ago. If the battle isn’t going your way, reset the board!

New rewards and challenges:

There are quite a few new additives coming with the new expansion, including more crafting and brand new enemies to face!

Craft your own jewerly: Forge potent new gear with Jewelry Crafting and bolster your power with handmade rings and necklaces. Make sure you’re always wearing your best—you’ll need every advantage you can get.

A new trailer: The Divine Prosecution has evacuated and barricaded the city of Cloudrest after an unforeseen catastrophe. Gather your strongest allies, take on this challenging new 12-player Trial, and face the Welkynar and their powerful gryphon companions. Keep both eyes on the skies!

New challenges: Experience a whole world of adventure on the island of Summerset with unique World bosses, Delves, Public Dungeons, and an all-new group challenge: Abyssal Geysers. Wherever you go, there’s always a new adventure waiting for you and your allies.



The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset arrives on June 5th for Xbox One and PS4, and May 21st for PC/Mac players.