Electronic Arts Responds To Jacksonville Madden NFL 19 Shooting

ORIGINAL STORY: We’re still shaken by the shooting that took place at a Madden NFL 19 competitive event in Jacksonville, one that has reportedly left four dead and ten injured, with one suspect down and another currently being tracked down by police.

Electronic Arts, the publisher behind the hit football game series, has since responded on the matter on its Twitter page, noting that it’s working closely with authorities to get all the details from the event. You can see that tweet below.

We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

Several players have since responded to the matter, looking to get more details about the shooting.

However, EA also expressed sadness over the matter in a following tweet, which you can see below.

This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

We’ll keep you informed on whatever information we find regarding the shooting. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.