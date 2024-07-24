Eli Roth’s Borderlands Gets Final Trailer

It’s been a very long wait for the Borderlands live-action movie, but the film’s August 9th release date is quickly approaching. With just over two weeks to go, Lionsgate has released an all-new trailer, offering another look at the Eli Roth film. Like the previous trailer, this one mostly focuses on two things: the interactions between the cast, and the film’s action. Tonally speaking, this is pretty close to what we saw from the first trailer, but for those still on the fence about the video game adaptation, this should offer another chance to see what the movie will have to offer.

The new trailer for Borderlands can be found below.

The Borderlands movie will revolve around the cast searching for the lost vault of Pandora. That quest will be a lot easier said than done, and Lilith, Roland, Tiny Tina, and the rest will have to survive the planet’s various threats. Today’s trailer actually reuses a few moments from the first one, most notably the section based on Piss Wash Gully. However, there are several new moments as well, including a few callbacks to the video games. Around the 1:25 mark, Roland can be seen using one of Tiny Tina’s exploding rabbit plushies!

While video game TV and movie adaptations are in the middle of a renaissance right now, Borderlands actually should have been released several years ago. Filming on the movie was completed back in 2021, and then went through two weeks of reshoots in 2023 under Deadpool director Tim Miller. After all this time, Borderlands fans are understandably concerned that the movie won’t live up to its source material, but the trailers have been promising.

From everything shown, it seems like Borderlands is leaning into a lot of the themes that made Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films so successful, most notably the approach to found family. It remains to be seen whether the movie will be as successful, and if it can get casual audiences just as invested in these characters as video game fans have been for the last 15 years.

Borderlands will star Cate Blanchett (Lilith), Jamie Lee Curtis (Patricia Tannis), Kevin Hart (Roland), Ariana Greenblatt (Tiny Tina), and Florian Munteanu (Krieg), with Jack Black voicing Claptrap.

Are you looking forward to the Borderlands movie? What did you think of the new trailer? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!