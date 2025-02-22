10 Games Elon Musk’s Grok AI Has Recreated

The recent news regarding Elon Musk and his AI company xAI creating their gaming studio has been a bit of a tempered surprise to some, considering the many hats that Musk wears, whether that be in the White House with DOGE and Trump, on his social media platform X, or as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. His latest dive into the AI realm has been demonstrated recently with the announcement and demonstration of Grok 3 by xAI, which presented the gaming industry with a taste of what artificial intelligence has in store for the future.

In this list, we will explore 10 games that Elon Musk’s AI tool has been able to recreate within its capabilities. Some of these titles were conjured up within minutes, which is impressive but are entirely made based on video games that already exist and have been around for decades. With this being said, we shall look at these from a mutual perspective, giving the AI platform a chance to showcase the potential of what’s to come from Grok‘s latest update.

Pac-Man

I used the @grok 3 DeepSearch and Think features to recreate the classic arcade game Pac-Man in p5.js.



I was able to pull all the code, assets, and sprites directly from the information provided in the outputs. pic.twitter.com/uym2mccLwf — Taylor Silveira (@taylorasilveira) February 20, 2025

Starting with one of the most iconic games in history, Pac-Man has made its way to the AI circuit. X user Taylor Silveira recreated the beloved classic using Grok 3 DeepSearch and Think in p5.js, which is a free open-source library with JavaScript. Seeing how the user was provided in the outputs, which means the code, assets, and sprites came from p5.js, the game was conjured by Grok 3 with everything put into the code. It’s kinda cool to see how accurate the game looks, keeping the traditional arcade look and colorful sprites, however, it would be nice to see the game in action.

Grand Theft Auto

This is WILD



I just one shot prompted an entire Grand Theft Auto game using Grok 3



Deepsearch and Think are incredibly underrated and you're probably using them wrong



In this video I walk you through how to use them to build your own full game in seconds



(ya, bookmark this) pic.twitter.com/oi2OmK5x1M — Alex Finn (@AlexFinnX) February 19, 2025

This isn’t what you expected when you read Grand Theft Auto, but it’s an attempt. AI programmer and self-proclaimed entrepreneur Alex Finn has recreated GTA using Grok 3’s DeepSearch and Think, and his AI content tool Creator Buddy app, which took him seven months to build. With the implementation of Grand Theft Auto from p5.js, sprites, and assets made with DeepSearch, a code block with tasks and rules from Think, Finn made a simplistic recreation of the Rockstar crime series in three minutes. While this video didn’t capture the essence of the game, it did, however, make me excited to see more GTA 6.

Asteroids – Virus Blaster

Inspired by @BillyM2k doing an asteroids clone I had Grok program me a Virus Blaster version where you're a white blood cell blasting viruses but you can't hit a hemoglobin or you die. #wearethecodersnow pic.twitter.com/DBz1fiHkCP — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) February 20, 2025

You read that name correctly, this next game comes from none other than The Beatles guitarist John Legend and singer Yoko Ono’s son Seán Ono Lennon. In this case, the musician made an Asteroids clone but used the Grok program to make a Virus Blaster version. If I were in intermediate school, I think this would be a great way of teaching biology and human physiology, so this isn’t that strange of a concept. In many ways, this is a “sick” game.

Another Asteroids clone

people were saying the grok 3 ai made asteroids clone was lame because it didn’t have the asteroids break into smaller asteroids and there was no score, so i had grok add those features by asking it to



the whole process took like 5 minutes



we are all software engineers now https://t.co/iSn2Cwl4UQ pic.twitter.com/OKYOvKH0IU — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 19, 2025

While many point to the stars as to where humanity looks to habitat in the future, it seems that AI content creators are thinking the same way. X user Shibetoshi Nakamoto used Grok 3 AI to make an Asteroids clone with a scoreboard and smaller asteroids to break off the big ones when hit. The prompt was simply, “Make me an Asteroids clone in javascript”. The entire process took the user five minutes to create out of thin (or shall I say thick) air.

A Starship Asteroids Math Game + An Animal Safari Spelling Challenge

🎮 Created two amazing educational games with my sons today using Grok 3:



A futuristic starship math game and an animal safari spelling challenge!



Which would your kids prefer? Watch the previews below! pic.twitter.com/ln4KUdeE8y — Edgar Iraheta (@theopsychemedia) February 20, 2025

AI YouTuber Edgar Iraheta created two different games: a futuristic starship math shooter and an animal safari spelling game. As I mentioned, some of these games would be a great educational tool to help curate innovative learning approaches. The user noted that he did teach his kids what HTML is and how AI helps people with coding. Kinda an awkward topic to discuss with your kids, but if they enjoy it and find it interesting, that’s all that matters at the end of the day. In any case, seeing this does shine a light on an interesting way of educational uses.

Flappy Bird in Space

Finally got my space flapper game…



But it was @windsurf_ai Cascade that delivered it rather than Grok (which now thinks it's V2 again). And it took about two minutes.



Can you tell I'm not a gamer?



Have a good night all… pic.twitter.com/wxPoGDn3fh — Mark Kelly (@saucebook) February 19, 2025

And we are off to space yet again with another Grok 3 example of its gaming capabilities. This one is based on the famous (and irritatingly addicting) Flappy Bird, which took the world by storm back in 2013. While the game is available to play on HTML5, X user Mark Kelly recreated the side-scrolling experience within a space setting. While the game was created in Cascade, Grok seems to have the same capacity to recreate this entirely within minutes.

Missle Command

🚨GROK 3 JUST BUILT A GAME—IN SECONDS



Grok 3 just dropped, and it’s already flexing.



Someone asked for a missile-firing game where enemies start slow but speed up after three kills.



Grok didn’t just answer—it coded the whole thing.



AI casually building arcade games on… https://t.co/IpOrDGswwY pic.twitter.com/FBKdFBojyr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 20, 2025

AI investor and Founder of the Citizen Journalism Network Mario Nawfal took to X to showcase his latest time investment: Grok 3. Sharing work done by AK, the video demonstrates the AI platform’s ability to make a missile shooter within a couple of seconds. The gameplay is similar to the classic shooter Missle Command, which has the same concept. It’s bare bones with this one, but it is interesting to see how something like this was made in less than a minute.

Asteroids But With More Action

@grok is a retro game machine, PICO8 game in one shot, make a pico8 asteroid game. pic.twitter.com/yNRTNrM2bD — Dan Shamir (@theDushi1) February 19, 2025

There have been several Asteroid replicants made with Grok AI, but this entry feels more like the classic retro arcade game. X user Dan Shamir used the game engine PICO-8 Fantasy Console along with DeepSearch and Think to make an asteroid game in one shot. While the gameplay is short, there is potential with this one since it feels more refreshing and colorful compared to everything else. Maybe PICO8 and Grok 3 could be the ticket for recreating those retro games with AI.

Missle Command (𝕏 The Game)

Grok 3 is insanely good



I present to you… 𝕏 THE GAME!



defeat the MSM!



I built this on my lunch break IN MINUTES



wait for (or better fast forward) to the final boss 🤣



total game changer pic.twitter.com/aq7HYnlRNd — Dan (@KettlebellDan) February 19, 2025

A satirical rendition of the beloved classic, X user Dan aka KettlebellDan created Missle Command by using the X logo as the starship and MSN, Facebook, and Disney+ as the enemies. If you make it to the end of the game, the final boss is none other than Mark Zuckerberg. There might be some Elon Musk love coming from this particular AI-generated project, considering the man appears at the end of the boss battle, but for creativity points, we can give this guy some credit.

Space Invaders / Asteroids

Grok 3 is really neat! You can make games in it. I had it generate a rudimentary video game that combines Asteroids with Space Invaders. pic.twitter.com/bO4y7XfsaJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 19, 2025

Another take on Asteroids but adds the gameplay of the retro classic Space Invaders. X user Ian Miles Cheong used Grok 3 to generate a game that combines the two games to make a pretty interesting take on the titles. Sure, maybe the video had a few kinks in the mix, but the basic structure is still there, which is cool to see. Over time, it would be interesting to see how much more advanced a mixture like this could be created.

All in all, Grok 3 has only scratched the surface of what is to come from AI-generated gaming content. While a lot of these titles are very similar in look and gameplay, the basic structure is there, which is enough to build upon. Could we see these types of games get more complex and have better graphics? Well, it looks possible, but it may take quite a long time.

