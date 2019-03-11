Save 66% on the ‘Elysium’ Board Game

Sales of the Elysium board game have skyrocketed on Amazon thanks to a massive sale that dropped the game under $20. At the time of writing the price has increased a bit to $20.10 (66% off), but that’s still just a shade off an all-time low. Grab it here with the discount while you can. The official description reads:

“Take on the role of an ambitious demigod who is trying to claim a place at the summit of Mount Olympus. Recruit heroes, acquire artifacts, undertake quests and earn the favour of the gods. When your allies fulfill their destiny, they enter Elysium, and contribute to your legend. Once all the tales are written, a single demigod will join the Olympians. The goal of the game is to earn as many victory points as possible. Victory points are won mostly with the legends that players will write through the cards that they have transferred to their Elysium, but also by employing the powers that they have assembled throughout the game by the means of specific cards.”



The contents include: 168 cards; Temple board; Oracle board; 6 Quest tiles; 16 Columns; 4 order of play Discs; Epoch marker; 19 Bonus tiles; 40 Gold tokens; 45 Victory Point tokens; 25 Prestige Point tokens; 12 Trigger

On a related note, a family-friendly strategy board game called Santorini recently got a similar sale bump thanks to a big sale. At the time of writing, the game comes in at #88 on BoardGameGeek’s all-powerful world ranking, and price has dropped to only $16.92 (44% off) via Amazon and Walmart (an all-time low). The full description for the game reads:

“Build like a mortal, win like a God in the game of Santorini, the strategic family board game by Gordon Hamilton. The objective is simple: Be the first player to build, block, and climb your way to the top of a building three stories high. Sounds easy? Not so fast! Santorini requires tactical manoeuvring and increases in difficulty with the addition of extra powers via “god” cards. With thousands of possibilities and unlimited replay value, each round of Santorini is exciting and new! Unfold the beautiful game board and challenge your friends and family to construct gorgeous buildings! Both kids and adults can play this game that tests the bounds of mortal intelligence. Join the pantheon of winners in the game of Santorini!”

Santorini is a strategy-based board game that’s exhilarating and intellectually challenging! Play together and make family game night even more fun!

Race to build your way to the top of a stack of blocks! Use builder pieces and move one space in any direction.

Each player is dealt a God Card to be used strategically. When you find yourself in a tight spot, break or bend the rules!

Play against an opponent or team up and play two against two.

