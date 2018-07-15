Enter the Gungeon’s Huge, Free Expansion Coming This Week

We’ve been waiting a while on the newest expansion for Roll7’s Enter the Gungeon ever since it was delayed earlier this year in the hopes of getting development finished on it. Fortunately, it looks like we won’t have to wait too much longer.

The developers at Roll7 took to Twitter last week to confirm that the expansion, titled Advanced Gungeons & Draguns (nice twist on the name, eh?), would be releasing for all consoles and PC this week provided that it gets approved for download.

“The massive free expansion Advanced Gungeons & Draguns hits Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on July 19! (pending console approvals)”, the company noted in its tweet. You can see the image that highlights the forthcoming expansion below and scope out its old-school flavor.

This expansion, which will be free of charge to all Enter the Gungeon players, is jam packed with all sorts of goodies. This includes “hundreds of new rooms with dozens of new weapons, items, enemies, and ammo types. Hundreds of new, wild synergies. More generous drops rates. Slide over tables and coffins,” along with even more content.

Those of you buying the game for the first time should get the content automatically upon downloading it and all current players should see the game update once it goes live. No, you don’t have to worry about downloading anything else.

We reviewed the Switch version of Enter the Gungeon earlier this year, noting how incredibly fun it is to play. To sum up, I said in my review, “But Enter the Gungeon shouldn’t be missed, as it takes all the goodness that worked with last year’s version and makes it that much more adaptable on Nintendo’s system. Plus, it’s fun as hell. Or, should I say, ‘gun’ as hell?” (Yes, I still stand by my puns.)

Enter the Gungeon is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. It’s highly recommended, no matter which platform you may own.