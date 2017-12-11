Enter The Gungeon Hits Nintendo Switch This Week

If you haven’t discovered Devolver Digital’s Enter the Gungeon just yet – you need to. This top-down shooting extravaganza is a challenging tour-de-force, where you make your way through a number of rooms, plowing down enemies with twin-stick gun controls while picking up dozens of new weapons.

The game has already been making the rounds on consoles and PC, but the Nintendo Switch hasn’t gotten a version just yet. Not to worry, though, as that will be remedied – and soon, to say the least.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official Enter the Gungeon Twitter account announced today that Gungeon will be making its official debut on Nintendo Switch starting December 14th. A price point wasn’t given, but it’s expected to be the same as the other versions, under $20.

The game will also debut in Europe on December 18th and Japan on December 21st – just in time for the holidays! Check out the cute little announcement below:

Enter the Gungeon is coming to Nintendo Switch! Americas: December 14

Europe: December 18

Japan: December 21 pic.twitter.com/d0I77oqn2N — Enter the Gungeon (@DodgeRollGames) December 8, 2017

Being able to take this gun game on the go will be a dream come true for a lot of fans, so be sure to keep an eye on this one!

Enter the Gungeon is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.