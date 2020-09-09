Epic Games Accounts Will No Longer Be Able to Sign in With Apple Soon

✖

Following the public battle between Epic Games and Apple, it appears that players will no longer be able to use the "sign-in with Apple" option in games like Fortnite. According to Epic Games, players will no longer be able to do so after September 11th. In order to maintain access to the game, the company is encouraging players to set-up an Epic Games Account if they haven't already done so, or change their preferences in their account to make sure that they sign-in with a different email and password. Full details can be found in the link found in the Tweet below.

Apple will no longer allow users to sign into Fortnite using “Sign In with Apple” as soon as September 11, 2020. If you used “Sign In with Apple”, please make sure your email and password are up to date. https://t.co/T0Rq0tfrR7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 9, 2020

The battle between Apple and Epic Games kicked-off last month, when an update for Fortnite was released that violated Apple's terms of service. Epic Games had long been unhappy with Apple's 30% fee on in-app purchases, and the game's update allowed players to circumvent that process. Apple removed the game from the App Store following the update, and Epic served the company with a lawsuit a few hours later. That same day, Epic Games also released a parody trailer based on Apple's 1984 commercial directed by Ridley Scott. Epic's version of the trailer depicted the Big Brother-inspired villain as an apple-headed "Tart Tycoon," and the publisher has even given away skins of the character to players since.

When tensions began for the two companies, some Fortnite fans had hoped that the game would eventually return to the App Store, but it's looking like that won't be happening anytime soon. If anything, tensions between the two companies will continue to worsen before any kind of resolution is found. Apple and Epic are both losing money as a result of the feud, but neither side seems willing to budge. For now, however, it's the fans that are losing out.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about the feud between Epic and Apple? Have you encountered issues as a result? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!