Epic Games Gives Away Free Action RPG for Just 24 Hours (And Its Sequel Is Releasing Soon)

Epic Games Store is giving away a great action RPG for just 24 hours. If you’re a PC gamer and you aren’t using Epic Games Store, you’re missing out on a ton of free games. While Steam is the preferred place to play games for most people, Epic Games has always done its best to compete by giving players a lot of good deals. Epic gives away free games to users every single month and some of those free games have been pretty massive, such as Grand Theft Auto V. Even this month, Hogwarts Legacy was available for free for about a week for all users.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a great way to pad out your game library, even if you don’t plan to play them. Epic has been particularly generous this month. For the bulk of December, Epic has given users one free game every single day. While they’re not all blockbusters like Hogwarts Legacy, they’re all still pretty good, especially for the low, low price of $0. The latest free game is another great addition to any library, especially if you’re not terribly familiar with it.

Epic Games Gives Away Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for Free

From now until December 24th at 11 AM ET, Epic Games Store is giving away Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. This is a great action RPG from 2019 that serves as a spirtual successor to Konami’s acclaimed Castlevania series. It’s from one of the key minds behind that franchise, Koji Igarashi, and was crowdfunded through Kickstarter in 2015.

Play video

The developers asked for just $500,000 to cover the remaining development costs that they weren’t able to fund and users ended up pledging $5,545,991, blowing way past their goal in just the first day of the campaign. This then allowed the team behind the game to add additional content to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and hire the likes of David Hayter to voice a character in the game.

Upon release, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was showered in high praise from critics. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will be getting a follow-up in the form of Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement in 2026. That means this Epic Games store freebie is a perfect way to prepare for the next game in the series and maybe even discover a new favorite, if you’re not normally into 2.5D games. It’s free and worth a shot, so go claim it while you can!

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!





