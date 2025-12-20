First-Person Shooter Now Free for Epic Games Store Users for 24 Hours

A first-person shooter from 2023 is now free for all Epic Games Store users for roughly the next 24 hours. In other words, December 20th’s Epic Games Store free game is live. During the holiday period, though, Epic Games Store free games are only available for one day rather than one week. This results in more free games, but those on PC need to act promptly to claim each game.

Right now, Epic Games Store users can more specifically claim Hyperstrange and New Blood Interactive’s Blood West for free, forgoing the normal $24.99 purchase requirement. And according to user reviews of the PC game on Steam, Epic Games Store users shouldn’t just add this one to their library, but download it and check it out. To go along with its solid 80 on Metacritic, it has an 88% approval rating after 3,215 user reviews. Unfortunately, the game’s DLC is not included.

About the Game + User Reviews

For those unfamiliar with Blood West, it is an immersive first-person shooter meets stealth game where you play as the Undead Gunslinger, a poor soul doomed to roam the barren wasteland in search of a way to free his soul from a curse.

“Blood West is a stealth FPS inspired by the genre classics such as the Thief series, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games, or – from the contemporary catalog – Hunt: Showdown,” adds an official synopsis of the game. “The gameplay rewards the careful approach: scouting the area, stalking your enemies, and striking from the shadows. Can you figure out a way to clear a fort full of ghouls and monsters without raising an alarm?”

“It’s just a wonderful handcrafted RPG over a twisted, dark, and undead wild west,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews.” I’ve played it since the beginning of early access and came back for each major update, and I was never disappointed. Updates to the older locations are a great touch, all coming together really well in the end. The DLC is a bit weird and doesn’t stand on its own compared to the base game, but it’s sweet to play through as well.”

In addition to this new free Epic Games Store game, there is a new free Steam game now available as of today for all PC users as well, though it’s a smaller and more niche release in comparison. Meanwhile, what tomorrow’s free game is, we do not know and won’t know until it is live.

