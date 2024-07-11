Epic Games Is Giving Away 2 More Free Games at Once

Epic Games has given players Floppy Knight for free this week as of July 11th, and in doing so, it’s also confirmed what next week’s free game will be. But in this case, it’s not just one free game that’ll be available next week with Epic Games doing another of its double giveaways instead where you can claim two games. One of those games is fueled by 90s nostalgia while the other is a very different experience in that it’s a first-person horror game, and you’ll be able to claim both of those starting on July 18th.

Starting with the much lighter of the pair first, the first free game for next week is Arcade Paradise, a game that’ll be perfect for those with a fondness of the 90s and especially for those who spent a lot of time in arcades growing up. Arcade Paradise is a game where your objective is to turn a rundown laundromat into a much more appealing venue filled with arcade machines.

“Welcome to Arcade Paradise, the 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure,” an overview of the game explained. “You play as Ashley, and you’ve just been given the keys to the family laundromat. Rather than washing rags for a living, you decide to turn the laundromat into the ultimate arcade.”

Arcade Paradise itself features over 35 different games you can put in your arcade, but you can actually play those games yourself as well. Some of them can also be played with and against others if you convince someone else to get Arcade Paradise with you.

The other game banks not so much on nostalgia and instead focuses on fear. It’s called Maid of Sker, and it’ll be free during the same timeframe from July 18th to July 25th. Similar to other first-person horror games that focus more on survival and evasion rather than fighting back against the creatures you encounter, Maid of Sker uses sound gimmicks and builds off the story of a Welsh folktale.

“Maid of Sker is a first-person survival horror, set in a remote hotel with a gory and macabre history from British folklore,” an overview of the game explained. “Armed with only a defensive sound device, you’ll utilise stealth tactics to avoid death amongst a cult of sound-based AI enemies”

Both Arcade Paradise and Maid of Sker will be free via the Epic Games Store starting next week on July 18th.