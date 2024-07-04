Epic Games Store’s Next Free Game Is Perfect for Tactics Fans

The Epic Games Store has revealed its next free game that will become available one week from today. As of this moment, The Falconeer is the latest title that Epic is handing out at no cost whatsoever to users of its PC platform. Per usual, this promotion for The Falconeer will last for one full week and will be swapped out on July 11th with a game that fans of the tactics genre should take notice of.

Lasting from July 11th until July 18th, Floppy Knights will be completely free on the Epic Games Store. Developed by Rose City Games, Floppy Knights is a title that blends elements of the tactics and deck-building genres to make for a unique final product. Originally, the game launched on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and Steam back in 2022, but its addition to the Epic Games Store is a new one. As such, Floppy Knights is technically a “day-one” freebie that Epic is doling out to all users.

If you’re interested in learning more about Floppy Knights and seeing it in action, be sure to check out the game’s launch trailer and official description below.

Floppy Knights

“Meet the Floppy Knights: tangible projections summoned from floppy disks! Tactics fuse with card game mechanics as Phoebe and Carlton, a brilliant young inventor & her robot-arm bestie, square off in turn-based battles. Select your Knights, hone your deck, and execute your strategy for victory!

Features