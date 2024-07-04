Epic Games Store’s Next Free Game Is Perfect for Tactics Fans

The Epic Games Store has revealed its next free game that will become available one week from today. As of this moment, The Falconeer is the latest title that Epic is handing out at no cost whatsoever to users of its PC platform. Per usual, this promotion for The Falconeer will last for one full week and will be swapped out on July 11th with a game that fans of the tactics genre should take notice of.
Lasting from July 11th until July 18th, Floppy Knights will be completely free on the Epic Games Store. Developed by Rose City Games, Floppy Knights is a title that blends elements of the tactics and deck-building genres to make for a unique final product. Originally, the game launched on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and Steam back in 2022, but its addition to the Epic Games Store is a new one. As such, Floppy Knights is technically a “day-one” freebie that Epic is doling out to all users.
Videos by ComicBook.com
If you’re interested in learning more about Floppy Knights and seeing it in action, be sure to check out the game’s launch trailer and official description below.
Floppy Knights
“Meet the Floppy Knights: tangible projections summoned from floppy disks! Tactics fuse with card game mechanics as Phoebe and Carlton, a brilliant young inventor & her robot-arm bestie, square off in turn-based battles. Select your Knights, hone your deck, and execute your strategy for victory!
Features
- Turn-based tactics meet card-game strategy: A fresh take on two familiar genres! Lead your Knights to victory across the battlefield using decks you have crafted with care.
- Enter a vibrant world filled with retro tech and magic: Jump into a fantastical land with hand-drawn visuals by Marlowe Dobbe (Dicey Dungeons), featuring lush vegetation, treacherous volcanoes, icy caves, and foggy forests.
Find your Floppy fighting style: Every unit has a unique playstyle and ability to generate special cards during battle, creating endless possibilities. Each deck of Floppy Knights represents a different faction and strategy.
Plan the perfect draw: Whether you’re a tactics veteran or playing for the first time – snappy battles and numerous card combinations will keep you on your toes to find the perfect strategy. Take advantage of cards that add and flip complementary cards so you can execute seamless combos.
Jam out to some toe-tapping tunes: Listen to the energetic and refreshingly retro soundtrack by Grahm Nesbitt (Garden Story) that will have you dancing across the battlefield!”