Epic Games is Acquiring Rocket League Devs Psyonix

Epic Games has been stirring the pot of controversy lately, especially after they revealed their own Steam-like storefront. It hasn’t been so much the fact that they have their own store that has gamers upset, but instead all of the exclusives that they have been raking in, including the highly-anticipated Borderlands 3. Well, that and the allegations of the app being spyware. However, a new announcement may lead to further disdain for Epic, as it has been revealed that they are officially acquiring Psyonix, the developers of the massively popular vehicle soccer game Rocket League.

This means that a new audience will potentially be introduced to the popular title. Unfortunately, this also means that Rocket League will indeed be leaving Steam after it arrives on the Epic Games Store. It’s worth noting that the deal is not finalized and won’t be until the end of the month at the earliest. However, after it is closed, Rocket League can be expected to hit Epic’s store later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a statement that was released, “The PC version of Rocket League will come to the Epic Games store in late 2019. In the meantime, it will continue to be available for purchase on Steam; thereafter it will continue to be supported on Steam for all existing purchasers.”

Big news! We are extremely excited to announce that we are joining the @EpicGames family! Read more in our blog here: https://t.co/mlbsrKJ0b2 pic.twitter.com/fZYMpsBtt6 — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) May 1, 2019

“In the short term, nothing will change at all,” Psyonix said. “We’re still committed to providing Rocket League with frequent updates that have new features, new content, and new ways to play the game for as long as you’ll have us.

“In the long-term, we expect to bring Rocket League to the Epic Games store and to leverage our new relationship to grow the game in ways we couldn’t do on our own before. We believe that bringing Rocket League to new audiences with more support is a win for everybody.”

It will be interesting to see how all of this plays out moving forward, especially after Rocket League makes the jump to the Epic Games Store. For more information about the popular title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you particularly thrilled to see Epic Games acquire Psyonix? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, The Verge.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!