Epic Games Store Reveals This Week’s Free Game

Thursday has arrived, which means Epic Games Store users once again have a free game to claim! This time around, users can snag Aven Colony. The game is available right now at its 100% discount (down from $29.99), and will be free to claim through November 11th. If you’re new to the Epic Games Store, or aren’t sure how this works, the game must only be claimed by that date. Once you’ve done that, there’s no need to race through finishing the game, as it will remain a permanent part of the user’s library.

The Epic Games Store’s Tweet announcing the freebie can be found embedded below. Users can claim the game for themselves right here.

https://twitter.com/EpicGames/status/1456275041608339468

A simulation strategy game, Aven Colony tasks players with building a new home for humanity on the alien planet Aven Prime. Players must build small colonies into sprawling cities in the game, while keeping in mind the harsh alien environments. Some biomes are more difficult to manage than others, and Aven Prime is populated by a number of dangerous lifeforms, including sandworms, plague spores, and more. Building a successful civilization could prove challenging, and players will have to manage the wants and needs of their colonists on top of everything else. Players that enjoy the game can also check out The Cerulean Vale DLC, which adds an extra level of challenge. The DLC is not currently on sale, but can be obtained on the Epic Games Store for $2.99.

Typically, the Epic Games Store reveals next week’s free game ahead of time, but right now, it’s looking like there might not be a free game offered. Instead, it looks like users will be able to claim the Rogue Company Season Four Epic Pack, starting on November 11th. The pack contains some unlockables for the free-to-play game. It’s possible Epic Games could have a game to offer next week in addition to this pack, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

