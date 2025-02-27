Epic Games Store’s New Free Game Is Better Than You Think

Epic Games Store has a new free game and the deal is better than people are giving it credit for. The game itself isn’t the most noteworthy giveaway Epic Games has ever provided PC gamers via the Epic Games Store, but the context makes it more noteworthy. The free game was made available earlier this morning, and is free until next Thursday, which is March 6. The free game has to be redeemed by EGS users within this window, but once done the game is free to keep forever.

The free Epic Games Store game in question is Mages of Mystralia, a 2017 action-adventure game from Borealys Games. On Metacritic, the free game has scores predominately in the 70s. Meanwhile, its user reviews are a bit higher, as evident by its 88 percent approval rating on Steam. What makes this giveaway more noteworthy though is it comes ahead of its sequel, Echoes of Mystralia, which doens’t have a release date but was announced last year. In other words, while the game may be eight years old, it is a relevant again thanks to its pending sequel.

“The kingdom of Mystralia, it takes more brains than brawn to succeed,” reads an official description of the game. “You will face down giant, powerful creatures and navigate treacherous terrain. You will encounter puzzles that confound even the wisest of the old sages. And you must overcome obstacles put in place by people who do not want you to succeed.”

Those that decide to check out Mages of Mystralia now that it is free via Epic Games Store should be prepare to spend about 8 to 15 hours with the game on average. The difference in this range comes down to variables such as skill, playstyle, and completion rate. Normally, for this content, PC users would have to fork over $20. And the same is true on Steam right now because while it is free on Epic Games Store it is fully priced on its competitor.

