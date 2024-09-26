Epic Games Store New Free Game Has a 97% Approval Rating With PC Gamers

The Epic Games Store has a new free game as of today, September 26. As always, the free game download is available on EGS for exactly one week, which means until October 3 when it will be replaced with a new free offering. Once downloaded, Epic Games Store users are able to keep and play any free download as much or as little as they want, and this new free game is no exception. And judging by the game's Steam user reviews, Epic Games Store users are in for a treat.

The new free Epic Games Store game was released back in 2022 by developer Albune and publisher Armor Game Studios. On Metacritic the game has an 82, a very solid score, but according to user reviews, this may be lowballing the game. On Steam, the game has 450 user reviews, 97 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" rating on Steam.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game is The Spirit and the Mouse, a narrative-driven action-adventure game that normally runs both Epic Games Store users and Steam users back $19.99.

"Bring kindness and light to the people of Sainte-et-Claire as Lila-a tiny mouse with a big heart," reads an official elevator pitch of the game for any unfamiliar with it. "Explore a quaint French village, make electrifying new friends, and do good deeds for those in need in this lush narrative adventure game."

Those that decide to check out The Spirit and the Mouse now that it is free with Epic Games Store for exactly one week should expect a fairly brisk adventure by video game standards. Those who decide to mainline the game should expect to sink about four hours into it. That said, to see all of the content the game has to offer, PC gamers will need about six hours with the adventure game.

